Sabres wrap season-long road trip with victory in Calgary

CALGARY – The Buffalo Sabres were focused on playing a simple, detailed game when they entered the third period tied with the Calgary Flames inside Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

The Sabres had been in a similar situation Thursday, tied 3-3 entering the third period before the Edmonton Oilers scored five goals during the final 20 minutes.

“We had a game in Edmonton where we were going into the third tied and kind of let that one slip away and get away from us,” Tage Thompson said. “In a similar situation tonight, it was a good opportunity for us to respond and clean up the mistakes we made last [game]. I thought we did a great job of that.”

Thompson assisted on JJ Peterka’s go-ahead goal with 8:56 remaining and then added an empty-net goal of his own in what ended as a 4-1 victory for the Sabres in the finale of their season-long, five-game road trip.

The win brought the Sabres within six points of the Washington Capitals for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with 10 games remaining. The Sabres and Capitals have two head-to-head matchups in Buffalo on April 2 and 11.

Thompson emphasized the importance of staying in the moment in the meantime. The Sabres open a five-game homestand against Ottawa on Wednesday.

“Can’t look too far ahead,” Thompson said. “I think in order to get there, we’ve got to take care of the next game. So, we have a short-term mindset too, a short memory. Obviously, the loss in Edmonton, we [couldn’t] dwell on that and did a great job responding tonight. Obviously with this win, it feels good, but we’ve got to make sure we’re ready on the puck drop for our next game as well.”