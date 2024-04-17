Sabres reassign Ostlund to Rochester 

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Noah Ostlund to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Wednesday.

Ostlund, 20, was a first-round pick (16th overall) by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft. He had 23 points (12+11) in 38 games this season with the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League. He also won a silver medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had 10 points (3+7) in seven games.

Ostlund previously joined Rochester at the conclusion of his SHL season in 2022-23 but was limited to off-ice activities due to an injury.

The Amerks, who have already clinched a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs, have three regular-season games remaining. Ostlund joins a roster that includes three fellow first-round draft picks in forwards Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen and defenseman Ryan Johnson. Anton Wahlberg – a second-round draft pick who was Ostlund’s linemate at World Juniors – joined the team in March.