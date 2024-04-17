Sabres reassign Ostlund to Rochester 

The forward had 23 points in 38 games this season with Vaxjo of the SHL.

20240417 Ostlund
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Noah Ostlund to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Wednesday.

Ostlund, 20, was a first-round pick (16th overall) by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft. He had 23 points (12+11) in 38 games this season with the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League. He also won a silver medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had 10 points (3+7) in seven games.

Ostlund previously joined Rochester at the conclusion of his SHL season in 2022-23 but was limited to off-ice activities due to an injury.

The Amerks, who have already clinched a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs, have three regular-season games remaining. Ostlund joins a roster that includes three fellow first-round draft picks in forwards Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen and defenseman Ryan Johnson. Anton Wahlberg – a second-round draft pick who was Ostlund’s linemate at World Juniors – joined the team in March.

News Feed

Tuch selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Top quotes from Day 1 of Sabres locker cleanout

Adams details vision for next Sabres coach, will prioritize experience and pedigree

Sabres announce coaching changes

Sabres rally around Comrie in season-ending victory over Lightning

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Lightning 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

Sharpen Up | Sabres close out 2023-24 season in Tampa on Monday

Game Night | Sabres at Lightning

Sabres fall to Panthers in OT to open season-ending road trip

At the Horn | Panthers 3 - Sabres 2 (OT)

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Panthers

Game Night | Sabres at Panthers

Sabres defeat Capitals in home finale

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals 

Tuch voted as winner of 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award

Sabres' prospect McCarthy to play in Frozen Four with Boston University