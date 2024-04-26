‘He’s fearless’ | Benson and teammates reflect on his rookie season 

Zach Benson took the ice for the Buffalo Sabres’ morning skate at KeyBank Center on Nov. 24 not knowing what his future would hold.
The 18-year-old had already defied the odds after making Buffalo’s 23-man roster following a productive training camp, which saw Benson tally seven points (4+3) in six preseason contests.
He followed that up with his first NHL points on Oct. 14 against the New York Islanders, tallying two assists in just the second regular-season game of his career before dealing with a lower-body injury in the ensuing weeks. Despite the injury, Benson was determined to earn his spot in Buffalo.
Benson recorded a point in three consecutive games in his return from injury, including his highlight-reel first NHL goal on Nov. 23 in Washington. He scored on a between-the-legs shot to boost his point total to five points (1+4) in nine games, the maximum number allowed before counting toward his entry-level contract.