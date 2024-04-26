‘He’s fearless’ | Benson and teammates reflect on his rookie season 

Benson had set a goal of making the team’s opening night roster prior to the start of training camp. The 13th-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft did not expect what would come next but earned his spot in the lineup by playing a gritty, two-way game, becoming the second-youngest Sabres player to appear in a regular season game behind only Pierre Turgeon.

"He’s fearless, man,” forward Jordan Greenway said. “I remember my first year, I was so nervous. You know, he's a small kid, he's 18 years old. He doesn't back down. He’ll go into the dirty areas. And on top of that, he's got a skill set that's great. He can score. He can do a lot of good things. So, the sky is the limit for him.”

Benson saw time on the ice alongside Greenway as well as Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Peyton Krebs, and Alex Tuch throughout his rookie campaign.

He ended the season having posted eight multi-point performances, including his first career three-point night on March 12, when he recorded a goal and two assists in the first period of Buffalo’s 7-3 win over Detroit.

Benson added a pair of goals against the Islanders in the following game to become the third Sabres player to record a multi-goal game at age 18 or younger, joining elite company in Phil Housley and Turgeon.

“He had a great year,” Thompson said. “I think to step in at 18 and do what he did is very impressive. It says a lot. … Someone who doesn’t lack confidence and didn’t shy away from the challenge of playing against grown men every single night. I like the way he plays, and he’s got a bit of an edge to his game, which I think is great and something that I think makes him good.”