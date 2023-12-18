Sharpen Up | Sabres return home to kick off ‘WinterFest’ at KeyBank Center on Tuesday 

Everything Sabres fans need to know this week.

buf_sharpenup_generic_202324
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have returned home from their three-game road trip, which saw the team go 1-2 with losses to Colorado and Arizona and a 5-2 win over the NHL-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Zach Benson tallied the game-winning goal and added an assist in Vegas while Casey Mittelstadt (2+1), Dylan Cozens (1+2), and Alex Tuch (1+1) each recorded multi-point nights.

Goaltender Devon Levi made 33 saves in the victory to improve to 3-0-1 since being recalled from Rochester on Dec. 5. The 21-year-old has now stopped 114 of 121 shots in his last four starts for a save percentage of .942.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Sabres’ three-game week.

WINTERFEST

The Sabres are hosting four uniquely themed games over the next four home contests to celebrate WinterFest. The special holiday celebration kicks off Tuesday when Buffalo welcomes Columbus to KeyBank Center.

Each game will have its own seasonal theme. The games are as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. Columbus – Woo-ville

Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. Toronto – North Pole

Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Boston – Holiday Rewind

Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Columbus – Winter Wonderland

The first 10,000 fans in attendance for each game will receive a unique holiday-themed poster. Come to all four contests and collect all four posters, which combine to create one wintery Sabres scene.

For more information on each game, click here.

BACK IN BLACK AND RED

Hoping to see the Sabres in their black and red third jerseys? Well, here’s your chance!

Buffalo will be wearing its goathead jersey this Tuesday against the Blue Jackets as well as next Wednesday versus the Boston Bruins.

The Sabres have posted a 12-2-2 record while wearing their black and red jerseys and have outscored opponents 68-45 in that span.

Secure your seats today!

INJURY UPDATES

Jordan Greenway took the ice during the team’s morning skate last Friday in Vegas and is nearing a return to the Sabres’ lineup. The forward has missed the past eight games with an upper-body injury.

Prior to his injury, Greenway was averaging over three minutes of shorthanded ice time per game. He ranks third on the team with 63:59 of shorthanded ice time in 21 games this season.

Jeff Skinner, who was placed on injured reserve last Thursday due to an upper-body injury he sustained against the Colorado Avalanche, is progressing. Granato and staff will be keeping an eye on Skinner’s progress each day.

“His injury, you’re looking to see how he feels each day,” Granato said prior to Friday’s game. “I just texted with him this morning and he said, ‘Better today.’ So, he’s gotten better each day, which is good. Hopefully all issues resolve shorter than later, but he’s progressing nicely.”

The Sabres are also looking forward to Jack Quinn’s return as the forward has been practicing with the team while he takes the next steps in his ongoing recovery from offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles. While there is currently no set timeline for his return, the 22-year-old is preparing himself to get back to game speed.

ON THE FARM

1. Jiri Kulich continues to produce for the Rochester Americans with 22 points (16+6) in 22 games so far this season.  

The 19-year-old tallied three goals during the Amerks’ three-game road trip this past weekend, including both the game-tying and game-winning goals in Rochester’s 3-2 overtime win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday.

Isak Rosen assisted on the game-winning tally as the Amerks improved to 21-3-2-1 when Kulich and Rosen each record at least one point in the same game, dating back to last season.

2. Forwards Matt Savoie and Scott Ratzlaff were named to Canada’s roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship last Wednesday, joining Kulich (Czechia), Noah Ostlund (Sweden), Anton Wahlberg (Sweden), and defenseman Maxim Strbak (Slovakia) as Sabres prospects who have been officially named to their countries’ rosters.

Defenseman Norwin Panocha is part of Germany's preliminary roster, but the team's final 23-man roster has not been released yet. 

The tournament will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. Stay tuned to Sabres.com for updates as the tournament kicks off.

PHOTO GALLERIES

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Coyotes

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Coyotes

December 11, 2023

CONTENT CORNER

Check out our latest episode of Embedded, which goes behind the scenes with Kyle Okposo, his family, friends, and teammates as they celebrate his 1,000th NHL game. 

Then watch our Hometown Heroes feature on FeedMore WNY.

Celebrate Kyle Okposo's 1,000th NHL Game

Recognizing our Hometown Heroes!

News Feed

buffalo sabres practice report jack quinn injury update december 18 2023

Quinn could make season debut Tuesday vs. Columbus
buffalo sabres arizona coyotes recap highlights tage thompson casey mittelstadt

Sabres fall to Coyotes in finale of road trip
buffalo sabres at arizona coyotes at the horn recap december 16 2023 game highlights postgame comments

At the Horn | Coyotes 2 - Sabres 0
buffalo sabres arizona coyotes preview lineup starting goalie december 16 2023

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Coyotes
buffalo sabres at arizona coyotes game night december 16 2023 how to watch players to watch 

Game Night | Sabres at Coyotes
buffalo sabres vegas golden knights recap highlights devon levi zach benson dylan cozens

Sabres bounce back with win over NHL-leading Golden Knights
buffalo sabres at vegas golden knights at the horn recap game highlights postgame comments dylan cozens casey mittelstadt

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Golden Knights 2
buffalo sabres vegas golden knights preview lineup starting goalie devon levi jeff skinner injury update

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Golden Knights
buffalo sabres at vegas golden knights game night december 15 2023 how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres at Golden Knights
buffalo sabres place jeff skinner injured reserve recall brett murray rochester americans

Sabres place Skinner on IR, recall Murray from Amerks
buffalo sabres 2023 winterfest details giveaways outdoor market

Sabres to host 4 uniquely themed 'WinterFest' games in December
buffalo sabres colorado avalanche recap highlights erik johnson december 13 2023

Benson scores Sabres' lone goal in loss to Avalanche
buffalo sabres at colorado avalanche at the horn recap december 13 2023 game highlights postgame comments

At the Horn | Avalanche 5 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres prospects matt savoie scott ratzlaff named to canada roster world junior championship

Savoie, Ratzlaff named to Canada's roster for WJC
buffalo sabres assign brett murray to rochester americans december 13 2023

Sabres loan Murray to Amerks
buffalo sabres at colorado avalanche december 13 2023 preview lineup starting goalie alex tuch ukko pekka luukkonen mattias samuelsson return to lineup

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Avalanche
buffalo sabres at colorado avalanche game night december 13 2023 how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres at Avalanche
buffalo sabres lecom practice report december 12 2023 erik johnson returns to colorado ukko pekka luukkonen back from illness connor clifton eric robinson

Practice Report | Johnson readies for return to Colorado against former team 