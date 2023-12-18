Sharpen Up | Sabres return home to kick off ‘WinterFest’ at KeyBank Center on Tuesday 

The Buffalo Sabres have returned home from their three-game road trip, which saw the team go 1-2 with losses to Colorado and Arizona and a 5-2 win over the NHL-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Zach Benson tallied the game-winning goal and added an assist in Vegas while Casey Mittelstadt (2+1), Dylan Cozens (1+2), and Alex Tuch (1+1) each recorded multi-point nights.

Goaltender Devon Levi made 33 saves in the victory to improve to 3-0-1 since being recalled from Rochester on Dec. 5. The 21-year-old has now stopped 114 of 121 shots in his last four starts for a save percentage of .942.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Sabres’ three-game week.