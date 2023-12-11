Sharpen Up | Sabres host Arizona ahead of 3-game trip out west 

Everything Sabres fans need to know heading into the week.

By Katelyn Kardaman
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres kick off a four-game week Monday night against the Arizona Coyotes at KeyBank Center.

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the week.

SABRES AFTER DARK

Following Tuesday’s practice, the team will hit the road for a three-game road trip out west.

The trip kicks off in Colorado on Wednesday before the Sabres open a back-to-back set in Vegas on Friday. The road swing concludes Saturday in Arizona.

Wednesday’s game will be exclusively televised on TNT while Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on WGR 550. Coverage on Friday and Saturday will be available on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550.

See below for game details. 

Wednesday, Dec. 13: Buffalo at Colorado, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Dec. 15: Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m. (MSG/MSG+) (Pregame coverage on MSG begins at 9:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 16: Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m. (MSG/MSG+) (Pregame coverage on MSG begins at 8:30 p.m.)

TOP STORYLINES

1. Forward Tage Thompson returned to the lineup last Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings after missing the previous nine games with an upper-body injury.

Thompson has tallied a point in each of his first three games back on the ice, with a goal and two assists in that span.

He will look to extend his point streak to four games Monday night against the Coyotes.  

2. Goaltender Devon Levi was recalled from the Rochester Americans last Tuesday to fill in for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who has missed the last three games due to illness.

In his return, Levi posted a 31-save performance in the Sabres’ win over the Bruins and followed it up with 29 saves in the shootout loss to the Canadiens, averaging a .952 save percentage in the two games.

3. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen participated in Buffalo’s morning skate on Saturday and is expected to be ready for the upcoming road trip as he builds his energy back up from his illness.

Sabres coach Don Granato also shared over the weekend that there is a chance for both Alex Tuch (undisclosed) and Jordan Greenway (upper body) to play on the road.

Zemgus Girgensons (lower body) dealt with a setback and is not expected to make the trip.

4. Dating back to Nov. 14, Victor Olofsson is tied for the most points among all Sabres skaters with 10. Nine of his 10 points in that span have come in even-strength situations.

He has recorded eight points (2+6) in his last 10 games.

NEXT HOME GAME

The Sabres will be back at KeyBank Center next Tuesday, Dec. 19 when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

ON THE FARM

1. Ethan Miedema has tallied 22 points (11+11) in 29 games for the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League, including six goals and four assists on the power play.

2. Defenseman Mats Lindgren has 19 points (3+16) in 27 games for the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League.

Lindgren leads all Rebels skaters with 13 power-play points (2+11) and is tied for second on the team in both assists (16) and points (19).

