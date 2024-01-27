Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Sharks

SAN JOSE – The Buffalo Sabres will look to enter the All-Star break on a winning note when they visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.

The game concludes a three-game road trip in California for the Sabres and is their last before the bye week, which leads into All-Star Weekend. The Sabres will reconvene for practice on Feb. 4 and play their next game on Feb. 6 at home against Dallas.

Pregame coverage on Saturday begins at 3:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 4. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.