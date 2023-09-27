Cozens, Power to make preseason debuts in Kraft Hockeyville game

News Feed

buffalo sabres game recap vs boston bruins sept 26 devon levi jeff skinner 

Sabres defeat Bruins 4-1 in preseason home opener
buffalo sabres vs boston bruins game preview sept 26 don granato jeff skinner zach benson

Sabres vs. Bruins | Roster updates and lines to watch for in preseason home opener
buffalo sabres boston bruins preseason roster september 25 2023

Thompson, Dahlin among Sabres on roster for Tuesday's preseason home opener
buffalo sabres practice updates september 25 viktor neuchev kyle okposo

Camp Notebook | Sabres brace for stretch of 4 games in 5 nights
buffalo sabres washington capitals preseason recap zach benson scores goal in first preseason game

‘It’s what you dream of’ | Benson tallies goal in 1st NHL preseason game
buffalo sabres washington capitals recap highlights jj peterka zach benson peyton krebs

Sabres erase 2-0 deficit to win preseason opener in Washington
buffalo sabres washington capitals how to watch lineup game preview

Sabres at Capitals | Storylines, rosters, and how to watch Buffalo's preseason opener
buffalo sabres captain kyle okposo visits global africa business initiative

'Forge a path forward' | Okposo speaks at 'Unstoppable Africa' conference in New York City
buffalo sabres blue and gold scrimmage highlights tage thompson jiri kulich zach benson don granato

Sabres enter next phase of camp following Blue and Gold Scrimmage
buffalo sabres training camp roster ethan miedema scott ratzlaff assigned to juniors

Miedema, Ratzlaff returned to junior clubs
buffalo sabres preseason roster at washington capitals september 24 2023

Sabres announce roster for preseason opener in Washington
buffalo sabres training camp day 2 lecom harborcenter erik johnson kyle okposo

Camp Notebook | Johnson seizing opportunity as veteran leader
how to watch buffalo sabres preseason games 2023

How to watch the Sabres' 2023 preseason games
buffalo sabres training camp preview kevyn adams don granato rasmus dahlin kyle okposo

'Pressure as privilege' | Sabres embracing expectations entering 2023-24  
buffalo sabres training camp day 1 keybank center rasmus dahlin owen power kevyn adams

Camp Notebook | Talks on Dahlin, Power extensions intensifying
buffalo sabres matt savoie injury update

Savoie considered week to week with upper-body injury
buffalo sabres training camp goaltender preview devon levi ukko pekka luukkonen eric comrie

Camp Preview | Familiar faces, added depth at goaltender
buffalo sabres announce 2023 training camp roster tage thompson zach benson jeff skinner devon levi

Sabres announce 2023 training camp roster 

Cozens, Power to make preseason debuts in Kraft Hockeyville game

Sabres play Toronto at 6:30 p.m. in St. Thomas, Ontario

BUF_20230926 Ticketmaster
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Dylan Cozens and Owen Power will make their preseason debuts for the Sabres on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Kraft Hockeyville game in West Lorne, Ontario.

Sportsnet’s feed of the game will be broadcast on MSG beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

The game will be played at Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario. Jacob Bryson – who grew up a half hour north of St. Thomas in London, Ontario – will also be among the Sabres in uniform.

Buffalo’s full roster for the game is as follows:

Forwards (13)

24 Dylan Cozens

17 Tyson Jost

52 Aleksandr Kisakov

19 Peyton Krebs

57 Michael Mersch

81 Brett Murray

54 Olivier Nadeau

71 Victor Olofsson

8 Justin Richards

13 Lukas Rousek

67 Graham Slaggert

42 Brendan Warren

65 Linus Weissbach

Defensemen (7)

78 Jacob Bryson

4 Jeremy Davies

33 Ryan Johnson

10 Henri Jokiharju

83 Mats Lindgren

74 Norwin Panocha

25 Owen Power

Goaltenders (3)

32 Michael Houser

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

40 Dustin Tokarski