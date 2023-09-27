Cozens, Power to make preseason debuts in Kraft Hockeyville game

Dylan Cozens and Owen Power will make their preseason debuts for the Sabres on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Kraft Hockeyville game in West Lorne, Ontario.

Sportsnet’s feed of the game will be broadcast on MSG beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

The game will be played at Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario. Jacob Bryson – who grew up a half hour north of St. Thomas in London, Ontario – will also be among the Sabres in uniform.

Buffalo’s full roster for the game is as follows: