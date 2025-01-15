Sabres to host Road Crew event in Fort Lauderdale on March 7

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

The Buffalo Sabres will host a Road Crew party in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, March 7 ahead of the team’s game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, March 8. Attendees will be able to enjoy drink specials, trivia, giveaways and more while mingling with Sabres alumni.

The tour stop will take place at The Wharf (20 W Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301) from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, with all proceeds benefiting the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

Attending alumni will include Danny Gare, Don Edwards, Jim Lorentz and Randy Moller, among others (subject to change).

Fans can purchase tickets online here.

Everyone who purchases a ticket will receive an official Sabres Road Crew credential and lanyard.

Fans can contact Keriann Kelly at [email protected] with any questions.

Buffalo Sabres Foundation Mission Statement

To identify and support local organizations which share our core objectives: serving children and military personnel, caring for the sick, assisting physically and mentally challenged athletes, and supporting youth hockey initiatives. By utilizing financial resources and community influence, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation assists these organizations and their beneficiaries in realizing their highest potential and succeeding in their endeavors.

