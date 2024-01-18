Sabres recall Bryson from Rochester

The defenseman has appeared in 3 games for Buffalo this season.

buf_brysonrecall
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Jacob Bryson from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday. 

Bryson played in three games for the Sabres this season before being assigned to Rochester on Dec. 19. He has appeared in nine games for the Amerks in the campaign, tallying one assist. 

The Sabres host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. as Buffalo will be without defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who is day to day with an upper-body injury after taking an elbow to the head from Vancouver defenseman Filip Hronek last Saturday.

News Feed

buffalo sabres chicago blackhawks preview lineup starting goaltender ukko-pekka luukkonen dylan cozens 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blackhawks
buffalo sabres versus chicago blackhawks game night january 18 2024 how to watch players to watch ukko pekka luukkonen tage thompson casey mittelstadt

Game Night | Sabres vs. Blackhawks
what to expect at buffalo sabres kids takeover day 2024 tampa bay lightning

What to expect on the Sabres' annual Kids Takeover Day
buffalo sabres chicago blackhawks game rescheduled january 17 2024

Sabres game vs. Blackhawks rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines january 16 2024 team continues homestand amerks update prospects pipeline jiri kulich matt savoie isak rosen

Sharpen Up | Sabres continue homestand with wins in 4 of last 6 games 
buffalo sabres versus san jose sharks postgame report january 15 2024 ukko pekka luukkonen 2nd shutout of season casey mittelstadt records 3 points in win alex tuch jordan greenway

Luukkonen's 28-save shutout leads Sabres to victory over Sharks
buffalo sabres san jose sharks at the horn recap january 15 2024 casey mittelstadt ukko pekka luukkonen

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Sharks 0
buffalo sabres recall defenseman kale clague from rochester americans january 15 2024

Sabres recall Clague from Amerks
buffalo sabres versus san jose sharks game preview january 15 2024 5 things to know ahead of the game mattias samuelsson rasmus dahlin

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Sharks
how to watch buffalo sabres san jose sharks january 15 2024

Game Day | Sabres vs. Sharks
buffalo sabres how to vote in the 2024 all star skills fan vote toronto february 2 2024 rasmus dahlin

How to vote Dahlin into the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition 
buffalo sabres vancouver canucks recap highlights ukko-pekka luukkonen january 13 2024

Sabres unable to solve Canucks goaltender Demko in shutout loss
buffalo sabres versus vancouver canucks at the horn recap january 13 2024 game highlights postgame comments ukko pekka luukkonen thatcher demko

At the Horn | Canucks 1 - Sabres 0 
buffalo sabres announce time change for game against san jose sharks monday january 15 2024

Start time for Sabres game vs. Sharks on Monday, Jan. 15 changed to 12 p.m.
buffalo sabres versus vancouver canucks game preview january 13 2024 5 things to know ahead of the matchup tage thompson jordan greenway

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canucks 
how to watch buffalo sabres vs vancouver canucks january 13 2024

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canucks
buffalo sabres practice report january 12 2024 jordan greenway tage thompson injury update

Greenway's switch to center, leadership on penalty kill helped fuel win over Senators
buffalo sabres ottawa senators recap highlights tage thompson january 11 2024

Thompson's 2 goals propel Sabres in win over Senators