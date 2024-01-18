Sabres recall Bryson from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Jacob Bryson from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday.

Bryson played in three games for the Sabres this season before being assigned to Rochester on Dec. 19. He has appeared in nine games for the Amerks in the campaign, tallying one assist.

The Sabres host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. as Buffalo will be without defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who is day to day with an upper-body injury after taking an elbow to the head from Vancouver defenseman Filip Hronek last Saturday.