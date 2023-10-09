'This is the city I love' | Dahlin commits to Buffalo with max-term extension

Rasmus Dahlin let his representatives at Newport Sports handle negotiations as they and the Buffalo Sabres worked to hammer out the details of a contract extension this past summer.

He gave them one directive. He wanted to be in Buffalo, and for as long as possible.

“I grew up here as a man,” Dahlin said. “I came here as an 18-year-old, didn’t know much about anything. Learned the language, learned the culture. Then from the beginning I loved the city. So, I’ve always wanted to be here for a long, long time, and now it’s going to happen. This is the city I love.”

Dahlin got his wish Saturday night, when the two sides agreed to an eight-year, $88 million contract that will keep the defenseman in Buffalo through the 2031-32 season. It is the richest contract in franchise history and carries the second-highest salary for a defenseman in the NHL, behind Erik Karlsson.

The consensus inside KeyBank Center on Monday – from Adams, from coach Don Granato, and from the outpouring of love from teammates who took to social media to congratulate him – was that both distinctions were well-deserved.

“He means everything,” said Dylan Cozens, who signed his own seven-year extension in February. “He’s a franchise defenseman, one of the best defensemen in the league. He’s an ultra-competitor and he pushes everyone to be the best. So, it’s great to have a guy like Ras on the team.”