Sabres extend qualifying offers to Krebs, Zellweger

The deadline to submit qualifying offers to RFAs was 5 p.m. on Monday.

20260629
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have extended qualifying offers to forward Peyton Krebs and defenseman Olen Zellweger.

The deadline for NHL teams to extend qualifying offers to their own restricted free agents was Monday at 5 p.m. Players who do not receive qualifying offers before the deadline become unrestricted free agents.

By extending qualifying offers and maintaining their restricted free agent status, the Sabres retain the right to match offer sheets submitted by opposing teams for either player after free agency opens at noon on July 1. Players can accept the Sabres' qualifying offer or continue to negotiate the terms of a new deal.

Krebs, 25, played all 82 regular-season games in 2025-26 and set a career high with 39 points (12+27). He added two goals and six points in 13 playoff games, playing primarily on the top line alongside Tage Thompson.

Zellweger, 22, was acquired in a trade with Anaheim last Friday. He had 22 points (7+15) in 76 games last season.

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