Prospects Report | Novotny aspires to follow in Ostlund, Rosen's footsteps

The 7th-round pick is off to a strong start in the USHL.

20251107 Prospects
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Melvin Novotny was at his home in Taby, Sweden, when he watched his name flash next to a Buffalo Sabres logo in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old received a congratulatory text from Sabre and fellow Sweden product Noah Ostlund shortly after, igniting a friendship.

Novotny was part of Sabres development camp days after being drafted in late June and was nervous about his first experience with an NHL organization until Ostlund showed Novotny around the facility and Buffalo.

Novotny was comforted by being able to speak in his natural language and connected with other Sweden natives Isak Rosen and Anton Wahlberg. It was this group that helped Novotny launch a successful first season in North America with the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL).

“I enjoyed having three Swedes there being able to talk to them in my own language and them just almost making the same journey as me, getting drafted to Buffalo and then playing in North America," he said. “... It's cool to see what kind of pathway I want to make, too. And I want to make the AHL team, and I want to play in the NHL soon too.”

Novotny’s first North American campaign has come with an inherit adjustment period. Novotny had to reconfigure his playing style from the Olympic size rink (200-by-98.4) in Sweden to the American style sheet (200-by-85), which is narrower and allows for less time and space.

Novotny and Rosen played for the same junior team (Leksands IF) and grew up just over nine miles apart from Taby to Stockholm. The duo previously skated and trained together during the summer in Sweden.

Rosen – who kickstarted his career with the Rochester Americans (AHL) at 19 - said Novotny was ready to make the jump to North America and was impressed with how Novotny used his 6-foot-1, 187-pound frame to create offense.

The pair spent time together during Sabres’ Prospects Challenge in September and Rosen offered advice about how Novotny needed to tailor his finesse game despite a more physical North American style.

“He obviously told me about the more physical game,” Novotny said. “First time at the Prospect Cchallenge, he told me that there was going to be people hitting you all the time. You got to look around, have your head up all the time. ... He just showed me what it looks like over here. He taught me a lot about the AHL and NHL, what the process is working up and always trying to take the next step.”

Shortly after the 2025 IIHF U-18 World Championship in late April and early May, Novotny expressed interest to his agent about wanting to play college hockey.

Novotny – who committed to the University of Massachusetts in July – wanted to make that transition easier and was between going back to Sweden for one more year or playing in the USHL.

Novotny’s agent contacted Muskegon president Steve Lowe and he signed with the Lumberjacks on June 13. Muskegon head coach Colten St. Clair had a conversation with Novotny in the summer about what it takes to be successful in the USHL and said Novotny has made a seamless transition.

“He's just a really good human being and fun to be around,” St. Clair said. “He's got a confidence of no matter where you're from, it's still life, and it's still the game of hockey. ... Just how hard he works, and the willingness to want to really dig in.

“He's an NHL draft pick, so within that, he's got even more pressure on him. It's his first time in North America, and now you just got drafted, so it's a double whammy. If you ask me, it's just a day-to-day process, but I think he feels pretty comfortable now, and that's why his game's taken off.”

Novotny has thrived in Muskegon with seven goals and eight assists in 13 games. He is the Lumberjacks team leader in points (15) and is tied for eighth in the USHL in scoring.

Novotny has been one of the most consistent players in the league, has points in all but three games and has five multi-point performances. He attributed his personal success to the trust he has in the coaching staff, which includes three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon.

St. Clair said Novotny brings an elite work ethic and determined offensive skillset to a Muskegon team that is the defending Clark Cup champions. Novotny said he’s continuing to develop his offensive toolbox, which extends to protecting pucks below the faceoff dots, making plays to the net and creating for his teammates.

“To be honest, I work really hard, I do a lot of extra work, and I think there's nothing else behind it than that,” Novotny said. “I want to learn every day. I’m very dialed in on every practice, workout, and I do video, and I think that's the secret behind it.”

Novotny’s work ethic stems from his dad, Boris, who won a silver medal at the 2005 European Judo Championships.

Melvin said his dad instilled in him the value of understanding what it takes to keep elevating his game as he ascends levels of amateur and professional hockey.

“He knows how much work you got to put in to get good,” he said. "That's what he always has taught me, to work hard and stay humble because you can't really ever get satisfied.”

Part of that continued development process has included a recently implemented skating regimen that Novotny said he started this week.

Novotny had a conversation with Sabres development coach Tim Kennedy about wanting to develop his skating. Kennedy followed up by talking to Buffalo skating and skills instructor Mike Ansell, who gave Novotny new drills.

“I'm working on them right now, which I feel like are helping me out a lot,” he said.

Novotny – who recorded 38 points in 41 games for the Leksands IF J20 team in Sweden last year – is on pace to shatter his career-high point marks this season in the USHL.

He's has played all over the world during his hockey journey which includes representing Sweden at the 2025 U19 World Junior A Challenge, the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and at U17 World Championships.

One of Melvin’s main goals is to continue his development on the international stage and follow in the footsteps of Rosen, Ostlund and Wahlberg, who all played for Sweden at World Juniors.

“Yeah, of course, that's my goal,” Novotny said. “I have two years now, two chances to make the team, so I hopefully I make the team at least once.”

Prospect Spotlight

Scott Ratzlaff, G – Jacksonville Iceman, ECHL

Ratzlaff has shined in the early stages of his first season with Jacksonville after playing for the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) for over four years.

The 2023 fifth-round pick was named ECHL Rookie of the Month for October on Nov. 4 after going 3-0-0 with a 1.29 goals-against average and a .966 save percentage over three games.

Ratzlaff has allowed no more than two goals in each of his four starts and has a .959 save percentage and a 1.47 goals-against average which rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in the ECHL.

Devon Levi, G – Rochester Americans, AHL

Another netminder having a great start in the Sabres system is Devon Levi, who has a 5-1-0 record with five straight wins to begin the year.

Levi is 19th in the AHL with a 2.36 goals-against average and has a .914 save percentage. He had a 19-save shutout against Laval on Oct. 24 and followed it up with back-to-back one-goal performances.

Levi allowed just three goals with 77 saves in that three-game span and has powered the Amerks to a 7-4 record which places them second in the North Division.

Maxim Strbak, D – Michigan State, NCAA

Strbak – a 2023 second-round pick out of Slovakia – has thrived along the blue line for Michigan State over the last three seasons.

Strbak had an assist in each of the Spartans last two games against Northern Michigan and is second on the team in blocked shots with seven. Strbak has three assists in six games and has a plus-5.

Strbak has been a key offensive facilitator with 15 shots on goal and has Michigan State ranked No. 1 in the country per the USCHO poll as they enter their matchup this weekend against No. 3 Penn State.

