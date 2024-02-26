Prospects Pipeline | Latest on the Amerks & updates on prospects in the NCAA

The Rochester Americans closed out a stretch of seven games in 11 days with a 2-1 overtime loss to the league-leading Hershey Bears on Saturday.

Isak Rosen scored the lone goal for the Amerks, who have recorded at least one point in 12 of their last 16 games dating back to Jan. 17.

Rochester currently sits in fifth place in the North Division standings with 56 points through 50 games (24-18-6-2).

Lukas Rousek leads the Amerks with 37 points (9+28) in 45 games this season while fellow prospects Brandon Biro and Rosen are tied for third on the team with 12 goals and 17 assists each in 2023-24. Jiri Kulich, who is day to day with an upper-body injury after missing the last five games, has tallied a team-high 17 goals in his 35 games played.

Goaltender Devon Levi has posted a 6-3-3 record in 12 games and has started in nine of Rochester’s last 12 contests since being loaned to the Amerks on Jan. 28. He has recorded 32 or more saves in six consecutive games, including a 52-save performance in Rochester’s 2-1 overtime win in Toronto on Feb. 19.

Rochester returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts Syracuse. Puck drop from Blue Cross Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Here’s a look at the Sabres’ college hockey prospects and where their teams stand as they near the end of the regular season.