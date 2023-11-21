News Feed

Prospects Pipeline |  Richard transitioning well to college hockey at UConn

The freshman tallied 7 points in his first 7 games for the Huskies.

buf_prospectspipeline_richard_11212023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Sabres prospect Jake Richard was just two years old when he put on his hockey skates for the first time, joining his father Gilles on the ice.

Gilles Richard was the general manager of the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Jacksonville Barracudas at the time, before later becoming the hockey director at the local rink in Jacksonville and his son’s travel hockey coach.

These experiences stimulated Richard’s passion for hockey at a young age and solidified a bond through the sport that has carried Richard from his father’s hockey team to a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and, this season, to his freshman year as a member of the University of Connecticut hockey team.

“Growing up I was on the ice for countless hours and then just spent every day just at the rinks, whether we were shooting pucks or playing ball hockey with our friends,” Richard said. “You know, I just never got enough of it.”

His unbreakable bond with his dad as well as the ability to build friendships for life and compete became the main reasons why Richard didn’t want to leave the ice.

Throughout that time, his dad offered tips and advice that have allowed him to never lose sight of what matters most in his pursuit of a career in hockey.

“If it’s what you love, have fun with it. But if it’s what you want to do, you’ve got to give it your all,” Richard said.

“So, I think it’s just having fun with it and loving it every day but still doing all the hard things that you need to do to get to where you want to be.”

Richard used this advice to go on to have two stellar seasons in the United States Hockey League, recording 48 points (18+30) in 56 games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2021-22 season. In 2022-23, he played 57 games between the Lumberjacks and Tri-City Storm, amassing 31 goals and 62 points in that span.

As Richard got older, his father’s role in his life changed from coach to mentor. The 19-year-old has enjoyed most how he can utilize him as a resource for hockey or talk about life away from the sport.

Richard took part in his second development camp with the Sabres this past summer, entering with a greater confidence and the chance to build greater bonds with familiar faces.

“I think leaving camp—it’s just how many resources that they give you as a player,” he said. “I mean, anything that I possibly need, they offer it.”

Mic'd Up: Best of Sabres Development Camp 2022

With his dad’s guidance, the Sabres development coaches, and his UConn coaches and teammates, Richard has felt comfortable in his transition to college hockey.

The forward has tallied seven points (2+5) in 14 games to begin his freshman season, which he recorded within the first seven games of the campaign.

“A player that loves to play hockey, his passion for the game is easy to see,” Sabres director of player development Adam Mair said. “It is impressive how well Jake has transitioned to college hockey. He is already an integral part of the UConn team.

“Jake is a very intelligent player. He thinks quickly on the ice and is dangerous with and without the puck in the offensive zone. Hungry to produce offense, he is the type of player that will sacrifice his body and go to hard areas of the ice to score goals. Jake has quick hands and very good stick skills. These allow him to extend plays and navigate defenders to create opportunities for both himself and his teammates.”

Richard has continued to stay in contact with the Sabres development staff at least once a week and enjoys that they make the effort to come out to see him.

“It’s obviously such an honor to even be drafted by such a good organization,” Richard said. "And then seeing how much they do and how much they care for their prospects, it’s such a nice feeling to have when you’re getting calls and you’re having them come out to see you. It’s such a welcoming feeling. And seeing all the great players that they are producing and the culture that they’re building in Buffalo—it’s just great to be a part of.”

Here are some other prospects to keep an eye on this season.

1. Matt Savoie has played in four games for the Wenatchee Wild of the Western Hockey League since the Sabres assigned him to his junior club on Nov. 11.

The 19-year-old wasted no time making an impact, recording a goal and an assist in his season debut versus Tri-City last Wednesday and a five-point performance (3+2) in Wenatchee’s 8-6 win over Spokane on Saturday. He now has eight points (4+4) for the Wild in his four games played.

2. Jiri Kulich has continued producing in Rochester and now has 14 points (10+4) in 14 games for the Americans. Kulich found the scoresheet Saturday as the Amerks defeated the Cleveland Monsters by a score of 7-5. He leads the Amerks with 10 goals in 2023-24, which is currently tied for the third-most in the AHL.

3. Viljami Marjala has recorded 13 points (3+10) in 22 games for TPS of Finland’s top professional league.

Last week, Marjala tallied one goal and two assists in the team’s 9-1 victory over SaiPa.