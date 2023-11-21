“Growing up I was on the ice for countless hours and then just spent every day just at the rinks, whether we were shooting pucks or playing ball hockey with our friends,” Richard said. “You know, I just never got enough of it.”

His unbreakable bond with his dad as well as the ability to build friendships for life and compete became the main reasons why Richard didn’t want to leave the ice.

Throughout that time, his dad offered tips and advice that have allowed him to never lose sight of what matters most in his pursuit of a career in hockey.

“If it’s what you love, have fun with it. But if it’s what you want to do, you’ve got to give it your all,” Richard said.

“So, I think it’s just having fun with it and loving it every day but still doing all the hard things that you need to do to get to where you want to be.”

Richard used this advice to go on to have two stellar seasons in the United States Hockey League, recording 48 points (18+30) in 56 games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2021-22 season. In 2022-23, he played 57 games between the Lumberjacks and Tri-City Storm, amassing 31 goals and 62 points in that span.

As Richard got older, his father’s role in his life changed from coach to mentor. The 19-year-old has enjoyed most how he can utilize him as a resource for hockey or talk about life away from the sport.

Richard took part in his second development camp with the Sabres this past summer, entering with a greater confidence and the chance to build greater bonds with familiar faces.

“I think leaving camp—it’s just how many resources that they give you as a player,” he said. “I mean, anything that I possibly need, they offer it.”