Practice Report | Jost makes immediate impact in season debut 

Tyson Jost spent extra time on the ice following the Buffalo Sabres’ practices last week, working hard to stay in game shape and up to speed while waiting for his name to be called upon.

The forward made his season debut Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning after serving as a healthy scratch in the Sabres’ first two regular-season games. Jost made the most of his opportunity, recording three shots, two hits, and an assist in 11:24 minutes of ice time in the 3-2 overtime win.

“You’re a hockey player, you want to play hockey games,” he said. “It’s hard when you’re kind of off for a week and a half, two weeks almost. You don’t want to lose that game speed and stuff like that and those touches. So yeah, I definitely want to be out there. I was hungry to get back in the lineup for sure. It just felt great to be back in yesterday.”

As a restricted free agent this past summer, Jost made it clear to the organization that he wanted to be back in Buffalo and believed in the team. While the process was stressful at times, he remained focused on using the offseason to get better and improve his skills.

Jost’s offseason routine didn’t change much from previous years as he went into the summer with dedication and confidence. The St. Albert, Alberta native was rewarded with a one-year contract worth $2 million on July 1.

“I had a really good summer, so I was happy with the work I put in and I felt like I got better,” Jost said. “…I don’t think it really changed too much just because I know what I need to work on and all that stuff. So, stayed pretty similar, but I did work my butt off.”

At just 25 years old, Jost is in his seventh season in the league and has played in 414 NHL games for the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, and Sabres. Since being claimed off waivers from the Wild last November, Jost has looked out for his other young teammates, trying to help them grow in any way he can while playing on the youngest team in the league.

“It’s weird because I’m not really old by any sense – I’m only 25," he said. "They’re only a couple years younger than me but I think when you look at it, I have been through a lot in my career and a lot of ups and downs and whatnot. I do kind of have that experience and a lot of games under my belt.

"So, I think it’s just about being a good person and looking out for your teammates and your friends. But I think it’s just the everyday of life and coming to the rink and being a pro and just little things like that. Whatever I can do to help out.”

Sabres coach Don Granato liked what he saw from Jost against the Lightning, including his assist on Zemgus Girgensons’ goal to open the scoring.

“The first goal of the game was a very nice play obviously. To see Girgensons in the open space and support Okie on the transition,” Granato said. “He's a very likable guy and brings a lot of positive energy. That was an impact right out of the gate.”