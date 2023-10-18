News Feed

Practice Report | Jost makes immediate impact in season debut 

News and notes from Wednesday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Tyson Jost spent extra time on the ice following the Buffalo Sabres’ practices last week, working hard to stay in game shape and up to speed while waiting for his name to be called upon.

The forward made his season debut Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning after serving as a healthy scratch in the Sabres’ first two regular-season games. Jost made the most of his opportunity, recording three shots, two hits, and an assist in 11:24 minutes of ice time in the 3-2 overtime win.

“You’re a hockey player, you want to play hockey games,” he said. “It’s hard when you’re kind of off for a week and a half, two weeks almost. You don’t want to lose that game speed and stuff like that and those touches. So yeah, I definitely want to be out there. I was hungry to get back in the lineup for sure. It just felt great to be back in yesterday.”

As a restricted free agent this past summer, Jost made it clear to the organization that he wanted to be back in Buffalo and believed in the team. While the process was stressful at times, he remained focused on using the offseason to get better and improve his skills.

Jost’s offseason routine didn’t change much from previous years as he went into the summer with dedication and confidence. The St. Albert, Alberta native was rewarded with a one-year contract worth $2 million on July 1.

“I had a really good summer, so I was happy with the work I put in and I felt like I got better,” Jost said. “…I don’t think it really changed too much just because I know what I need to work on and all that stuff. So, stayed pretty similar, but I did work my butt off.”

At just 25 years old, Jost is in his seventh season in the league and has played in 414 NHL games for the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, and Sabres. Since being claimed off waivers from the Wild last November, Jost has looked out for his other young teammates, trying to help them grow in any way he can while playing on the youngest team in the league.

“It’s weird because I’m not really old by any sense – I’m only 25," he said. "They’re only a couple years younger than me but I think when you look at it, I have been through a lot in my career and a lot of ups and downs and whatnot. I do kind of have that experience and a lot of games under my belt.

"So, I think it’s just about being a good person and looking out for your teammates and your friends. But I think it’s just the everyday of life and coming to the rink and being a pro and just little things like that. Whatever I can do to help out.”

Sabres coach Don Granato liked what he saw from Jost against the Lightning, including his assist on Zemgus Girgensons’ goal to open the scoring.

“The first goal of the game was a very nice play obviously. To see Girgensons in the open space and support Okie on the transition,” Granato said. “He's a very likable guy and brings a lot of positive energy. That was an impact right out of the gate.”

Don Granato addresses the media

“I don’t think I’m coming into the game thinking like, ‘I got to bring energy.’ I think it’s just kind of my style of playing. I’m always trying to be relentless on pucks and competing and creating havoc on the forecheck,” Jost said. “When I’m playing with Gussy and Okie, I think that’s something we do really well as a three-man unit.

“So, keeping it simple, and you kind of saw that yesterday. Turned into a nice goal by Gussy.”

Zemgus Girgensons opens the scoring

Here are more notes from Wednesday's practice at KeyBank Center.

1. Mattias Samuelsson remains day to day with an upper-body injury, Granato announced after practice.

Jordan Greenway, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Connor Clifton, Erik Johnson, and Devon Levi all took maintenance days Wednesday.

2. Buffalo went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill Tuesday, led by heavy shorthanded minutes from Erik Johnson (4:52), Jordan Greenway (4:22), Samuelsson (4:12), and Tage Thompson (3:28). The PK unit played aggressively and did not allow Tampa to have extended periods of possession in the zone.

“I loved the reads on when to be aggressive and moments you could be assertive and also moments you have to be patient," Granato said. "... Those are concepts, but those concepts encompass any good penalty kill or team for that matter. When to be aggressive and reading that and when to be patient. We made the power play a little bit impatient last night which was very good.”

Five other Sabres logged over a minute of shorthanded ice time against the Lightning, displaying Granato’s confidence and willingness to use different personnel depending on the situation.

“It's confidence in the guys, first of all. I have more confidence in more guys,” Granato said. “We added Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton, and we have instant confidence in them. They've done this. They're helping us as coaches and helping the unit itself just with their confidence in it. And then we want to be aggressive, so you want fresh, you want quicker line changes.”

The process has been working for the group as the team as gone 10-for-11 on the PK through the first three games of the season. Granato believes that the attention to specific habits and details has led the Sabres to success in man-down situations.

“As we mature, we're doing more things more consistent. It's just part of maturing,” he said. “Details are a big part of the penalty kill.”

3. The Sabres played down a defenseman Tuesday after Samuelsson exited the game early in the third period and did not return due to his injury. The defense stood tall, holding the Lightning to just 23 shots in the contest, including six in the second period.

“Erik was good. Clifton was good. They were all good last night in closing talented players out quicker than not,” Granato said. “They were very decisive in closing some talented players out with very good reads. And Dahlin was an absolute beast defensively last night. Everyone knows Dahlin as offense, offense, offense. You watch him eliminate people last night and talented people, it's impressive.”

Following practice, Granato also shared how the addition of Johnson and Clifton has helped lighten the load on the Sabres’ young defensemen, allowing their talent to shine.

“The more you surround talented people with talent and lighten their load and responsibility, the more you're going to see their talent,” Granato said. “That's what Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton have done. They've helped every defenseman back there be better. They have to worry about less. Dahls needs to worry about less now.”

4. After scoring the overtime winner on Tuesday, Dylan Cozens said he knows he hasn’t played his best hockey yet, but he knows it’s coming.

Granato explained what that goal will do for Cozens’ confidence as he works to find his game.

“Dylan Cozens is resilient and relentless,” Granato said. “…The goal last night was, I think, big for him to score a game-winning goal in that situation. You can’t not feel better about your game after something like that, the surge of adrenaline. But he’s still effective for us, he still brings grit. He’s finished more hits, he’s battled tougher in puck areas. It’s only a matter of time before he’s really, really in sync.”

Dylan Cozens scores in overtime

5. The Sabres host the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center on Thursday as the homestand continues.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG and WGR 550.