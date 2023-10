Erik Johnson is set to make his preseason debut Friday as the Sabres host the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.

The Sabres will play a group that resembles the team’s opening night lineup while the Penguins will do the same.

Tickets are available here.

The game will be available on MSG beginning with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m., featuring commentary from Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

The full roster for Friday is as follows: