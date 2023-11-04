At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 1

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 5-1loss to the Philadelphia Flyers inside KeyBank Center on Friday.

Philadelphia built a 3-0 lead during the first period, including two goals in the first 1:31 of the contest. Scott Laughton, Louie Belpedio, Travis Konecny, and Bobby Brink scored for the Flyers.

Henri Jokiharju scored the lone goal for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves.

Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game with a lower-body injury after skating 2:30 in the first period and did not return.