At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 1

The Sabres were unable to overcome an early deficit against the Flyers.

20231103 Cozens
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 5-1loss to the Philadelphia Flyers inside KeyBank Center on Friday.

Philadelphia built a 3-0 lead during the first period, including two goals in the first 1:31 of the contest. Scott Laughton, Louie Belpedio, Travis Konecny, and Bobby Brink scored for the Flyers.

Henri Jokiharju scored the lone goal for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves.

Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game with a lower-body injury after skating 2:30 in the first period and did not return.

GOAL SUMMARY

Period 1, 1:03 – Scott Laughton from Bobby Brink and Joel Farabee (1-0, PHI)

Laughton picked the far-side corner with a shot on the rush while Farabee crossed in front of Luukkonen.

Period 1, 1:31 – Louie Belpedio, unassisted (2-0, PHI)

The Flyers doubled their lead 28 seconds later on the first NHL goal for Belpedio, who was the beneficiary of a bounce in his direction following a blocked a shot by Henri Jokiharju. Belpedio scored from the right faceoff circle.

Period 1, 14:57 – Travis Konecny, unassisted (3-0, PHI)

Konecny picked up a loose puck with speed in the Philadelphia zone and scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season on a breakaway.

Period 2, 14:35 – Garnet Hathaway from Ryan Poehling and Nicolas Deslauriers (4-0, PHI)

The Sabres earned a 12-6 shot advantage during the second period, but it was the Flyers who tacked on a late goal. Poehling sent a pass through the blue paint to Hathaway, who buried it at the backdoor.

Period 3, 2:23 – Henri Jokiharju from Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka (4-1, PHI)

Jokiharju buried a shot from the high slot for his first goal of the season. The assists extended point streaks for Mittelstadt (three games) and Peterka (four games).

Henri Jokiharju scores first of season

Period 3, 11:28 – Bobby Brink from (5-1, PHI)

A turnover in the Philadelphia zone sent Brink on a breakaway. He buried his wrist shot as Owen Power closed in to defend.

November 3, 2023

UP NEXT

The Sabres visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG and WGR 550.