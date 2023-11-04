At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 1

GOAL SUMMARY
Period 1, 1:03 – Scott Laughton from Bobby Brink and Joel Farabee (1-0, PHI)
Laughton picked the far-side corner with a shot on the rush while Farabee crossed in front of Luukkonen.
Period 1, 1:31 – Louie Belpedio, unassisted (2-0, PHI)
The Flyers doubled their lead 28 seconds later on the first NHL goal for Belpedio, who was the beneficiary of a bounce in his direction following a blocked a shot by Henri Jokiharju. Belpedio scored from the right faceoff circle.
Period 1, 14:57 – Travis Konecny, unassisted (3-0, PHI)
Konecny picked up a loose puck with speed in the Philadelphia zone and scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season on a breakaway.
Period 2, 14:35 – Garnet Hathaway from Ryan Poehling and Nicolas Deslauriers (4-0, PHI)
The Sabres earned a 12-6 shot advantage during the second period, but it was the Flyers who tacked on a late goal. Poehling sent a pass through the blue paint to Hathaway, who buried it at the backdoor.
Period 3, 2:23 – Henri Jokiharju from Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka (4-1, PHI)
Jokiharju buried a shot from the high slot for his first goal of the season. The assists extended point streaks for Mittelstadt (three games) and Peterka (four games).