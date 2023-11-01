News Feed

Game Night | Sabres at Flyers
Buffalo Sabres organization honored at 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards
Practice Report | Sabres recall Biro from Amerks, Levi returns to practice
Prospects Pipeline | Savoie has 3 points in 3 games during Rochester conditioning assignment
Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program
Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red Friday vs. Flyers 
'A new standard' | Sabres play to identity as Luukkonen shuts out Avalanche
At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Avalanche 0
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
Game Day | Sabres vs. Avalanche
Practice Report | Comrie to miss time with lower-body injury, Clifton suspended two games 
Sabres recall Cooley from Amerks
Comrie exits loss to Devils with lower-body injury
At the Horn | Devils 5 - Sabres 4
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Devils
What to expect during Hockey Halloween at KeyBank Center on Sunday, Oct. 29
Game Night | Sabres at Devils
Practice Report | Dahlin's hockey sense on full display through first 7 games

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers

Brandon Biro will make his season debut on a line with Jordan Greenway and Tage Thompson.

20231101 Biro Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

PHILADELPHIA – Brandon Biro will make his season debut for the Buffalo Sabres against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

Biro was recalled from Rochester on Tuesday and practiced on a line with Jordan Greenway and Tage Thompson. The move was made in response to a lower-body injury to Zach Benson, who is considered week to week.

The game will air exclusively on MSG in the Buffalo broadcast market with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. Out-of-market fans can watch the national broadcast on TNT. The puck drops at 7.

Here are five things to know.

1. The lineup

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will start for the second straight game after making 23 saves for his first career shutout against Colorado on Sunday. He will be backed up by Devon Levi, who will dress for the first time since Oct. 19 due to a lower-body injury.

The Sabres held an optional skate and did not run line rushes.

2. Biro’s debut

Biro joined the Sabres organization as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State University in March 2020 and has since developed into one of Rochester’s top offensive producers, culminating in career-high totals in goals (16) and points (51) in just 49 games last season.

He played one NHL game – in Montreal in February 2022 – and has merited additional recalls with his performance in Rochester, but injuries prevented the timing from working in his favor.

“This is a guy that we multiple times last year were ready to call him up and he was not healthy,” Sabres coach Don Granato said.

Biro’s presence on a line with Thompson is a credit to how highly he is thought of as a playmaker not only by the Buffalo coaching staff, but also by the other players in the Sabres’ dressing room.

“Biro helps us because he adds some skill, some playmaking ability,” Granato said. “He’s just a very intelligent and slippery hockey player. He played with different guys in camp. Every guy he played with there was chemistry because he has a real good hockey sense.

“So, I’m excited that we have an opportunity to have a little bit more depth because of his creativity. He’s earned a lot of respect from that locker room with what I’ve said about his characteristics of having hockey sense. Guys want to play with him. As a coach, you’re always gauging that.”

3. Streaking!

Rasmus Dahlin enters tonight riding a career-best eight-game point streak, including goals in each of the last two games. He’s far from alone:

  • Jeff Skinner is on a five-game point streak, with four goals and four assists in that span.
  • Alex Tuch (1+3), Owen Power (0+3), Tage Thompson (3+2), and Henri Jokiharju (0+3) are riding three-game point streaks.
  • JJ Peterka has scored goals in two straight games.

4. Last time out

Granato felt the Sabres played to their up-tempo, aggressive identity in their win over the Avalanche. They’ll look to replicate that Wednesday seeking consecutive wins for the first time this season.

“That was the challenge to our guys, was to start stringing some good games together,” Granato said. “It’s more about playing well and good. The results follow that. We need to come out tonight adamant about winning a hockey game. That’s what we’re looking for.”

5. Scouting the Flyers

The Flyers have lost four of their last five games after starting the season 3-1-0, though Granato cautioned against underestimating the John Tortorella-coached team.

“They’re always ready to play, they’re always ready to compete,” Granato said. “They’re definitely better than they were a year ago and playing much more assertive and, I guess, better as a group, as a team. It will be a challenge tonight for us.”

Travis Konecny leads Philadelphia with eight goals and 11 points.  Carter Hart will start in goal.