Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers

2. Biro’s debut

Biro joined the Sabres organization as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State University in March 2020 and has since developed into one of Rochester’s top offensive producers, culminating in career-high totals in goals (16) and points (51) in just 49 games last season.

He played one NHL game – in Montreal in February 2022 – and has merited additional recalls with his performance in Rochester, but injuries prevented the timing from working in his favor.

“This is a guy that we multiple times last year were ready to call him up and he was not healthy,” Sabres coach Don Granato said.

Biro’s presence on a line with Thompson is a credit to how highly he is thought of as a playmaker not only by the Buffalo coaching staff, but also by the other players in the Sabres’ dressing room.

“Biro helps us because he adds some skill, some playmaking ability,” Granato said. “He’s just a very intelligent and slippery hockey player. He played with different guys in camp. Every guy he played with there was chemistry because he has a real good hockey sense.

“So, I’m excited that we have an opportunity to have a little bit more depth because of his creativity. He’s earned a lot of respect from that locker room with what I’ve said about his characteristics of having hockey sense. Guys want to play with him. As a coach, you’re always gauging that.”