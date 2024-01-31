Sabres partner with Pan-American Film Division, Buffalo Public Schools on "Sabres: Buffalo -vs- the Multiverse" project

The Buffalo Sabres have partnered with Pan-American Film Division on a project geared toward encouraging literacy among students in Buffalo Public Schools.

“Sabres: Buffalo -vs- the Multiverse” is a graphic novel series written by Travis Carlson, co-founder of Pan-American Film Division, which reimagines the story of Buffalo and the Sabres as a fantasy adventure.

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation, with support from the NHL Industry Growth Fund, will provide copies of each issue to every Buffalo Public Schools student in grades seven through 10 – roughly 9,100 students in total. Issues will also be donated to seventh and eighth graders at Gaskill Prep School and Lasalle Prep School in Niagara Falls.

The series will start with five issues this season.

“We are very excited to share the “Sabres: Buffalo -vs- the Multiverse story with students in Buffalo Public Schools and beyond,” said Rich Jureller, president of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. “One of our primary objectives is to support education. We hope this project will inspire students to read more and see the great game of hockey in a way they have never imagined.”

The first two issues feature Sabres players Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner and Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Rick Jeanneret reimagined as fantasy heroes, with more player appearances to follow in future editions. The storytelling weaves elements of Sabres and Buffalo history into adventure narratives – a trade reimagined as an escape from another world, for example.

The initiative began as a charitable collaboration between the Sabres and Pan-American Film Division. The next step involved Michael Cambria, director of libraries and curriculum initiatives for Buffalo Public Schools, who targeted student literacy as an area of need in Buffalo and beyond.

“We all know literacy is a foundational skill, and that’s what this partnership is doing – ensuring that any way we can make sure that students have this cornerstone for academic success, that’s what we’re looking to do,” Cambria said.

“When you have an organization like the Sabres who are saying, ‘Hey, what can we do to help? How can we boost literacy? How can we boost interest and get students into reading?’ It was a no-brainer.”

The parties focused on grades seven through 10 based on the content of Carlson’s storytelling, with the hope that students will be encouraged to read an engaging, art-filled fantasy based on one of the area’s local sports teams and spark their own imaginations in the process.

“I hope the biggest benefit for students aligns with the biggest reason I'm working on projects like this: so, we can feel excited and proud of Buffalo,” Carlson said. “Mainstream culture and most national commentary still don’t put our people on the map, so why not make our own map and fill it with all the details that make us special? Students should know they have the power and imaginations to create their own stories.”

Visit Sabres.com/Multiverse to request copies for your school, unlock exclusive posters, and more.