Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators

OTTAWA – The Buffalo Sabres will look to win on consecutive nights to close out 2023 when they visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

The Sabres are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at home on Saturday. Casey Mittelstadt scored the tying goal with 8:08 remaining in the third period and Jeff Skinner scored the winning goal 1:20 into the extra period.

Buffalo will be without coach Don Granato, who also missed Saturday’s game due to an illness. Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert will continue to assume Granato’s duties.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 5:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 6. Radio coverage can be found on WBEN 930 AM.

Here are five things to know.