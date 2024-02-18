At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Wild 2 (OT)

Dylan Cozens scored the tying goal with 36.6 seconds remaining and Henri Jokiharju scored in overtime to clinch a 3-2 win for the Buffalo Sabres over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

The two teams entered the third period tied 0-0. Casey Mittelstadt opened the scoring 39 seconds into the final period, only for Minnesota to answer with goals from Joel Eriksson Ek and Declan Chisholm.

Cozens battled in front of the Minnesota net to bury the rebound off a Tage Thompson shot for the tying goal. Jokiharju scored on a one-timer from the slot to end the game 1:29 into the extra period.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game against Florida with a lower-body injury and made 30 saves.