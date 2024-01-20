Sabres recall Comrie, loan Levi to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Eric Comrie from the Rochester Americans and loaned goaltender Devon Levi to Rochester, the team announced Saturday.

Comrie has posted a .951 save percentage in three starts since being assigned to Rochester on Jan. 1, including a 32-save shutout in his most recent game on Wednesday.

Levi previously played two games for Rochester in December, during which he made 70 saves on 76 shots for a .921 save percentage.

The Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lighting on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. to conclude a six-game homestand.

Rochester plays Saturday at home against Springfield at 5:05 p.m.