Sabres recall Comrie, loan Levi to Amerks

Comrie had a .951 save percentage in 3 starts with Rochester.

20240120 Comrie
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Eric Comrie from the Rochester Americans and loaned goaltender Devon Levi to Rochester, the team announced Saturday.

Comrie has posted a .951 save percentage in three starts since being assigned to Rochester on Jan. 1, including a 32-save shutout in his most recent game on Wednesday.

Levi previously played two games for Rochester in December, during which he made 70 saves on 76 shots for a .921 save percentage.

The Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lighting on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. to conclude a six-game homestand.

Rochester plays Saturday at home against Springfield at 5:05 p.m.

