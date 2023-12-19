Sabres assign Bryson to Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned defenseman Jacob Bryson to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Tuesday.

Bryson, 26, has played three games this season as one of eight defensemen on Buffalo's roster. He has 30 points (4+26) in 66 career games AHL games with Rochester.

Sabres coach Don Granato said Tuesday morning that the move to Rochester can serve as an opportunity for Bryson to get consistent playing time.

“That would be nice for him, to play some games,” Granato said. “It’s hard that he hasn’t played games. He’s done a good job to keep himself in great condition and work hard and be a positive member of the team without, unfortunately, getting the ice time.

“We’ve been healthier on the back end, which we weren’t a year ago – it seems to be the reverse this year with the forwards. So, tough situation for Jacob, but yes, the hope would be to get him some games.”

Rochester hosts Cleveland at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.