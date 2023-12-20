Practice Report | Skinner returns to the ice for Sabres practice 

Skinner was reunited on a line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch as the Sabres are beginning to get back to full health following the return of Jack Quinn (Achilles). Jordan Greenway (upper body) and Zemgus Girgensons (lower body) are also progressing through their injuries and could be available before the holiday break.

“It’s always nice to be healthy,” Granato said. “And it is—it’ll be nice to get those guys back. You know, Skinner has a presence. Obviously, Greenway has a presence, and Girgensons. So, you know, it’s a bonus when you get them back and we look forward to having him back. That helps obviously when you have healthier bodies.”

Granato has been able to bring back some familiarity with the lines as the Sabres look forward to a fully healthy group for the first time this season. The Sabres’ “Kid Line” from last season consisting of JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens, and Quinn was also reunited during Wednesday’s practice, which Granato thinks can spark a faster pace and consistency that more closely resembles last year’s offense that ranked third in the league with 3.57 goals per game.

“When you put Skinner out there today with Tuch and Thompson, they’re on the same page immediately with what they do up and down the rink because they played so long together,” Granato said. “And obviously, today was the first day with Jack Quinn back with Cozens and Peterka. And it’s just that familiarity that makes everything easier.”