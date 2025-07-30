'It's more than a venue' | Naming rights extension symbolic of Sabres, KeyBank's shared commitment to Buffalo

Chiwuike Owunwanne still vividly remembers his first concert experience, a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony show he attended at KeyBank Center when he was in high school.

It’s a shared experience for most who have lived or grown up in Western New York since 1996: the sights, sounds, and smells associated with attending an event at Buffalo’s downtown arena.

“It’s more than just a venue,” Owunwanne said. “In a lot of ways, it’s a place where people get to come and just be with each other.”

Today, Owunwanne is corporate responsibility officer for KeyBank, which is helping to make that experience possible for the next generation of Buffalonians.

The Sabres and KeyBank announced on Wednesday a 10-year extension to their existing arena naming rights deal, which will run through the 2035-36 season. KeyBank will also become the team’s helmet sponsor for away games.

As part of the lease extension, the two sides have joined to introduce the HocKey Assists Community Program, which will aim to “inspire pride and possibility throughout Western New York through educational outreach, small business growth and grassroots engagement.”

“It makes me feel very proud to be part of KeyBank, an organization that is just incredibly tethered to the Buffalo community,” Owunwanne said. “I live here, I work here, I’m raising a family here. So, having organizations that are that deeply rooted in the community and are doing things to propel the community, all of that is super impactful.”