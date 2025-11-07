The Dunne Bunch | Josh Dunne’s hockey roots run deep in Saturday’s Rivalry Series 

Josh kickstarted the Dunne hockey lineage that spans to all six of Tom and Tammy Dunne’s children. Josh – who was the third-born Dunne child – said he started watching hockey around four or five years old and shortly after, started playing inline hockey (otherwise known as roller hockey)

Josh said his days on roller skates ignited his older sisters' passion for the game as Jincy and Jessica Dunne – the oldest of the six – started playing. Jessica, Jincy and Josh transitioned to traditional ice hockey and set the stage for Josey, James and Joy Dunne to create hockey legacies of their own.

“Ironically, my parents actually never played but it was fun because we would go to the rink, and we'd be at the rink from like 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” Josh said. “People would be running out, getting lunch orders, and we were always there with each other, supporting each other. I played with my older sisters at some point, so we all were there at the same point, and just made it so much fun to all be there and kind of have something in common, to be able talk about (hockey) and understand it at a deeper level.”

The six Dunne kids are separated by nine years from oldest to youngest and all played college hockey at some level.

Jessica played 65 games at Ohio State (NCAA), Josey played three years at Minnesota before transferring to Lindenwood where she’s in her second season, James played ACHA hockey at Oklahoma State, and Joy was named 2024 NCAA Rookie of the Year at Ohio State.

Jincy, meanwhile, was a two-time CCM Hockey Women’s Division I First-Team All-American for the Buckeyes. She’s played one Olympics and two World Championships with Team USA and, at the U-18 World Championship in 2015, carved out her own piece of history in Buffalo when she scored the gold medal-winning goal in overtime against Canada. With Josh in attendance.

The pickup games in the driveway or on the ice were highly contentious and usually ended in a scrum. Josh, however, said it's something he wouldn’t trade for anything else.

“They've all worked so hard and it’s so cool to see their journeys from the beginning to where they are now, and the adversity they’ve pushed through, the injuries, the highs, the lows, to get where they are now,” Josh said.

“It's really awesome to see that they've earned it. I just really enjoy knowing the backstory of it all, and very proud of them, very happy for them, and hope they just enjoy every moment.”