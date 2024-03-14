Sabres, #SameHere Global host mental health event for WNY schools 

Eric Kussin was a senior-level executive in the professional sports realm when his mental health began to rapidly decline. He had more than he had dreamed of, and couldn’t understand what was wrong.

As he laid in bed feeling helpless and searching for answers, professionals helped him realize that a number of challenging life events had negatively affected his mental health and shut his body down. Kussin had let these traumatic experiences build up over time and hadn’t done anything about it because he felt the topic of mental health didn’t apply to him.

After learning from practitioners how to properly heal his body and nervous system, Kussin devoted his life to changing the conversation surrounding mental health and teaching others that it is a topic that applies to all rather than a select few. He founded #SameHere, a global mental health movement dedicated to educating others on how mental health works on a continuum, with people experiencing more severe declines than others over varying periods of time in their lives, while spreading the message that everyone in the world is impacted by life’s traumas and stresses.

The Buffalo Sabres brought Kussin to Buffalo to host a #SameHere mental health event on Tuesday to engage Western New York schools in the important conversation and give students steps they can follow when in need of help.

“The whole goal of the organization was to start getting messages out there about how everyone faces challenges in life – divorces, job loss, breakups, verbal abuse, sexual abuse, bullying, cyberbullying, sickness of loved ones, loss of loved ones,” Kussin said. “All these things that we all go through that contribute to how we feel, we think, we function. If we can flip the narrative away from mental illness and disorders, and instead make it about what happened to you and what you lived through, it becomes inclusive.

“… With having 200+ school kids here, they can feel like they're all on the same team, working together. And if someone's going through something terrible, it's not, ‘Who's the bad kid and they need to go see a counselor and there's something wrong with them.’ It's, ‘How do we rally around you and help you?’”

Participating local students who gathered at KeyBank Center for the event included students from Lake Shore, Eden, Forestville, Niagara Falls, Iroquois, Lockport, Starpoint, Sweet Home, St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, Springfield-Griffith Institute, Buffalo Academy for Visual & Performing Arts, and Buffalo Seminary.