Hockeyfest presented by BODYARMOR returns on Saturday, Sept. 12

Street hockey returns to Downtown Buffalo for our fourth-annual Hockeyfest presented by BODYARMOR on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Hockeyfest is a daylong street hockey tournament played on Perry Street outside of KeyBank Center featuring divisions for all ages and skill levels. Registration starts at $349.00 per team ($399.00 for adult divisions). Each team consists of seven or more players, depending on age.

Each participant will receive a commemorative Sabres gift and two tickets to Buffalo’s preseason game against Columbus on Sept. 22. Learn more and sign up here.

The divisions for this year’s tournament are as follows:

YOUTH

7 & Under (2020 & Younger)

9 & Under (2018 & Younger)

11 & Under - Rec / Competitive (2016 & Younger)

13 & Under - Rec / Competitive (2014 & Younger)

15 & Under - Rec / Competitive (2012 & Younger)

17 & Under - Rec / Competitive (2010 & Younger)

ADULT

Men's

Women's

Co-Ed