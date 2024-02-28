At the Horn | Panthers 3 - Sabres 2

Tage Thompson scored in the loss, which snapped a 3-game winning streak.

20240227 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 3-2 to the Florida Panthers inside Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson scored goals for the Sabres, who entered the night having won five straight road games and three straight games overall.

Rasmus Dahlin surpassed 29 minutes of ice time for the seventh consecutive game, skating 30:29, the longest-such streak in the NHL since Erik Karlsson also did so in seven straight games during the 2015-16 season.

Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists for the Panthers, who also received goals from Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 9:25 (PP) – Dylan Cozens from Jordan Greenway and Owen Power (1-0, BUF)

The Sabres opened the scoring on their first power play of the night, the product of hooking penalty against Brandon Montour drawn by Tage Thompson as he attempted a wrap-around shot.

Cozens buried a one-time shot from the point with Kyle Okposo positioned in the middle of the ice to block Bobrovsky’s line of sight. The goal was Cozens’ 14th point (5+9) in the last 14 games.

Dylan Cozens opens the scoring

Period 1, 12:54 – Sam Bennett from Nick Cousins and Brandon Montour (1-1)

Montour did the heavy lifting on Florida’s first goal, beginning when he carried the puck from behind his own net and through the neutral zone with speed. He passed off to Cousins upon crossing the offensive blue line and drove to the middle of the zone, creating open ice for Cousins to set up Bennett in the slot.

Period 1, 15:36 (PP) – Matthew Tkachuk from Carter Verhaeghe and Brandon Montour (2-1, FLA)

The Panthers took the lead just 14 seconds into their first power play of the night. Tkachuk attempted a pass across the net that instead deflected off the skate of Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson and between Luukkonen’s pads.

Period 3, 9:41 (PP) – Brandon Montour from Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart (3-1, FLA)

Luukkonen stopped 18 shots during the second period to keep the Sabres within striking distance, but the Panthers utilized a 5-on-3 power play to pull ahead in the third.

The Sabres were assessed concurrent minor penalties, a tripping minor against Zach Benson and a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct, to give the Panthers a full two minutes with the two-man advantage. Montour buried a one-timer from the point with Aleksander Barkov parked in front of Luukkonen.

Period 3, 12:44 – Tage Thompson from Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch (3-2, FLA)

Tuch won a loose puck coming out of a faceoff in the Florida zone and passed to Dahlin, who fired a slap shot from the point. Thompson collected the rebound and scored his 17th goal of the season to bring the Sabres back within one, but it was as close as they would come.

Tage Thompson cuts Panthers lead to 3-2

Highlights from Sabres at Panthers

PHOTO GALLERY

GAME NIGHT | Sabres at Panthers

February 27, 2024

UP NEXT

The road trip concludes Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

