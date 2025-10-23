At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Red Wings 2

Jack Quinn had a goal and two assists and Colten Ellis made 27 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Detroit entered the night on a five-game winning streak and sitting atop the Atlantic Division standings. Buffalo has now won three of its past four games.

Ellis, whom the Sabres claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Oct. 6, made his NHL debut in goal. His night included a pair of breakaway saves on Marco Kasper and Dylan Larkin along with a point-blank stop on a one-timer by Alex DeBrincat in the third period.

Quinn assisted on goals by Jason Zucker and Tyson Kozak, which put the Sabres ahead 2-1 in the second period.

The Red Wings tied the game on a goal from Emmitt Finnie, but Quinn buried a one-timer on the power play to put the Sabres back ahead in the third and Josh Doan added an insurance goal minutes later.

Zucker left the game with an upper-body injury during the second period.