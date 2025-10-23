At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Red Wings 2

Jack Quinn had 3 points in the win.

AT THE HORN
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Jack Quinn had a goal and two assists and Colten Ellis made 27 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Detroit entered the night on a five-game winning streak and sitting atop the Atlantic Division standings. Buffalo has now won three of its past four games.

Ellis, whom the Sabres claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Oct. 6, made his NHL debut in goal. His night included a pair of breakaway saves on Marco Kasper and Dylan Larkin along with a point-blank stop on a one-timer by Alex DeBrincat in the third period.

Quinn assisted on goals by Jason Zucker and Tyson Kozak, which put the Sabres ahead 2-1 in the second period.

The Red Wings tied the game on a goal from Emmitt Finnie, but Quinn buried a one-timer on the power play to put the Sabres back ahead in the third and Josh Doan added an insurance goal minutes later.

Zucker left the game with an upper-body injury during the second period.

Statistics

20251022 ATH Stats

Scoring Summary

DET 1, BUF 0 | Period 2, 3:00 – J.T. Compher (1) from Albert Johansson (2) and Jonathan Berggren (1)

DET 1, BUF 1 | Period 2, 11:37 – Jason Zucker (4) from Jack Quinn (2) and Conor Timmins (1)

Jason Zucker ties the game at 1-1

DET 1, BUF 2 | Period 2, 16:28 – Tyson Kozak (2) from Jack Quinn (3) and Mattias Samuelsson (2)

Tyson Kozak gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

DET 2, BUF 2 | Period 2, 18:20 – Emmitt Finnie (3) from Dylan Larkin (7) and Lucas Raymond (4)

DET 2, BUF 3 | Period 3, 14:16 (PP) – Jack Quinn (3) from Ryan McLeod (1) and Bowen Byram (2)

Jack Quinn scores on the power play

DET 2, BUF 4 | Period 3, 8:10 – Josh Doan (3) from Ryan McLeod (2) and Conor Timmins (2)

Josh Doan scores his 3rd of the season

Photo gallery

Full Highlights

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Red Wings 2

Victory Speech

Go inside the room following Colten Ellis' first NHL win!

Postgame Sound

Colten Ellis joined the TNT crew following his first NHL win!

Lindy Ruff - Oct. 22, 2025

Colten Ellis - Oct. 22, 2025

Tyson Kozak - Oct. 22, 2025

Up next

The Sabres open a home-and-home set against the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center on Friday. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

