At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Blue Jackets 1

Tage Thompson scored his 1st goal of the preseason in the win.

20250923 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson scored the tying goal midway through the second period and Jason Zucker netted the winner with 8:03 remaining in the third to send the Buffalo Sabres to a 2-1 preseason victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres improved to 2-0 in the preseason, which opened with a 4-0 win in Columbus on Monday. Both games illustrated the defensively stout identity the team has been working toward through the early stages of training camp.

Alex Lyon made his exhibition debut in goal and stopped 13 of 14 shots. Devon Levi – after stopping each of the six shots he faced in Monday’s third period – stopped five shots to preserve the victory during the final 20 minutes.

Konsta Helenius, after scoring a goal on Monday, registered an assist on Zucker's winning goal for his second point in as many preseason games. He was one of three Sabres to play on both Monday and Tuesday, along with Levi and forward Mason Geertsen.

Statistics

20250923 Stats

Scoring Summary

CBJ 1, BUF 0 | 2nd Period, 8:37 (PP) – Miles Wood from Daemon Hunt and Hudson Fasching

CBJ 1, BUF 1 | 2nd Period, 17:54 – Tage Thompson from Zach Benson and Josh Norris

Tage Thompson buries a feed from Zach Benson

CBJ 1, BUF 2 | 3rd Period, 11:57 – Jason Zucker from Konsta Helenius and Ryan McLeod

Jason Zucker gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

Photo Gallery

Full Highlights

Sabres 2 - Blue Jackets 1

Postgame Sound

Alex Lyon addresses the media

Zach Benson addresses the media

Jason Zucker addresses the media

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Up Next

The Sabres visit the Detroit Red Wings for a preseason game on Thursday. The game will be streamed on Sabres.com.

Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on WGR 550.

