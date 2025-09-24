At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Blue Jackets 1

Tage Thompson scored the tying goal midway through the second period and Jason Zucker netted the winner with 8:03 remaining in the third to send the Buffalo Sabres to a 2-1 preseason victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres improved to 2-0 in the preseason, which opened with a 4-0 win in Columbus on Monday. Both games illustrated the defensively stout identity the team has been working toward through the early stages of training camp.

Alex Lyon made his exhibition debut in goal and stopped 13 of 14 shots. Devon Levi – after stopping each of the six shots he faced in Monday’s third period – stopped five shots to preserve the victory during the final 20 minutes.

Konsta Helenius, after scoring a goal on Monday, registered an assist on Zucker's winning goal for his second point in as many preseason games. He was one of three Sabres to play on both Monday and Tuesday, along with Levi and forward Mason Geertsen.