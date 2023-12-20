Sabres open homestand with loss to Blue Jackets

Columbus added four goals within a span of 4:50 during the second period to pull away. Marchenko scored the first two goals 18 seconds apart to complete a hat trick. Erik Gudbranson scored the third goal on a shot through traffic and Sean Kuraly added the fourth on an odd-man rush.

The Sabres fought to come back beginning with Okposo’s goal, scored with 1:06 left in the second period. Cozens and Thompson added goals to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 12:09 remaining in the third, but it was the closest they would come. Cole Sillinger planted his stick at the backdoor to bury a Zach Werenski feed 39 seconds later, then Kent Johnson added the final goal for Columbus on a one-timer from the slot.

“We wanted to come out and push," Okposo said. "In the third, you get two goals and you start to believe you have some momentum, and then they score that next one that kind of broke our backs. We’ve got to find it. It’s not an easy road that we’ve made for ourselves and it just seems like, collectively, we’re in a bit of a sophomore slump.”

The loss was the Sabres’ second in a row after defeating the NHL-leading Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Friday. They outshot the Arizona Coyotes in a 2-0 loss on the road on Saturday.

“My concern is on making this group better tomorrow," Granato said. "It was my concern from day one and it’ll stay my concern. We are going to make this team better. And I [say that] with absolute respect to our fan base and (when) we go to work and I don’t sleep, this is because of that. We care about that and we want to do good on that. And I still can stand here with confidence that we will.”