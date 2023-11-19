Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blackhawks

CHICAGO – Henri Jokiharju is expected to return to the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.

Jokiharju has missed the last two games due to an illness. He was a full participant in practice on Saturday.

“I would expect him in the lineup,” Granato said.

The Sabres are playing the middle contest of a three-game road trip, which opened with a 3-2 loss in Winnipeg on Friday.

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here are five things to know.