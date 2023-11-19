News Feed

buffalo sabres game night at chicago blackhawks november 19 2023 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blackhawks

Henri Jokiharju is expected to return to the lineup in Chicago.

20231119 Preview Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

CHICAGO – Henri Jokiharju is expected to return to the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.

Jokiharju has missed the last two games due to an illness. He was a full participant in practice on Saturday.

“I would expect him in the lineup,” Granato said.

The Sabres are playing the middle contest of a three-game road trip, which opened with a 3-2 loss in Winnipeg on Friday.

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here are five things to know.

1. The lineup

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Sunday. Granato is scheduled to provide pregame updates to the media at 5:30 p.m.

2. Carrying momentum

The Sabres outshot the Jets 12-6 during the third period on Friday, the product of a tenacious push to erase a two-goal deficit. While the comeback fell short, the urgency with which the Sabres played carried into a competitive practice on Saturday.

They will look to roll that momentum into their meeting with the Blackhawks.

“It’s a standard that we have to keep ourselves to,” Alex Tuch said postgame. “And we can’t wait for it to happen or wait to get down a goal, wait to get fired up by the coach or the captain or whoever’s talking on the bench. We have to go out there and find it within ourselves.”

3. Peterka’s points

JJ Peterka scored a breakaway goal during the third period in Winnipeg, giving him 10 points in his last 10 contests. He has seven goals in 17 games this season, tied with Jeff Skinner for the Sabres lead.

Watch Tuch, Granato, and Rasmus Dahlin discuss Peterka’s start in the video below.

4. Hot against Chicago

Skinner (0+5) and Casey Mittelstadt (1+3) both enter Sunday with points in four straight games against the Blackhawks. Kyle Okposo has eight points (5+3) in his last eight games against Chicago.

5. Scouting the Blackhawks

Chicago retooled this offseason around forward Connor Bedard, surrounding the No. 1 pick in the draft with a veteran cast including Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and Corey Perry.

Bedard has been as advertised, with a team-best nine goals and 14 points in 15 games to start his NHL career. While it hasn’t yet translated to success in the standings – the Blackhawks sit last in the Central Division at 5-10-0 – Granato cautioned against underestimating Chicago.

“These are the games you go into and you know you have to respect certain players – Bedard being one of them, Seth Jones,” Granato said. “They have some elite talent that automatically demands your respect. But the way they work also demands it, and you’ve got to be ready for that."