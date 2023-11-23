News Feed

At the Horn | Capitals 4 – Sabres 3 (OT)

Sabres drop road trip finale in Washinton.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Tom Wilson tallied the game-tying goal with 1:15 to go in regulation and Dylan Strome scored the game-winner in overtime as the Buffalo Sabres fell to the Washington Capitals by a score of 4-3 inside Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Alexander Alexeyev and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Caps while goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves in the crease to earn the victory.

Zach Benson scored his first career NHL goal and JJ Peterka and Dylan Cozens added tallies in the Sabres’ loss.

Victor Olofsson recorded two assists for Buffalo while Devon Levi stopped 27 of 31 shots in net.

Peterka has now tallied 13 points (6+7) in his last 12 games, including at least a point in four consecutive games. Dahlin and Benson each extended their respective point streaks to three games as the Sabres dropped to 8-9-2 on the season.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 10:09 – JJ Peterka from Tyson Jost and Victor Olofsson (1-0, BUF)

Defenseman Erik Johnson drove to the net to draw in the Washington defense and screen Kuemper, giving Peterka space in the right circle to put the Sabres up 1-0.

JJ Peterka scores 8th of season

Period 1, 16:04 – Zach Benson from Victor Olofsson (2-0, BUF)

Benson poked the puck away from Connor McMichael before Olofsson fed Benson, who stickhandled through his legs and went bar down to extend Buffalo's lead with a highlight-reel first NHL goal.

Zach Benson scores 1st NHL goal against Capitals

Period 1, 17:01 – Alexander Alexeyev from Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk (2-1, BUF)

Alexeyev tallied his first career NHL goal just under a minute later when he took a shot from the blue line through traffic that deflected past Levi.

Period 2, 7:50 – T.J. Oshie from Connor McMichael (2-2) 

Oshie drove to the net and capitalized on a rebound after McMichael's shot.

Period 2, 16:18 (PP) – Dylan Cozens from Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt (3-2, BUF)

After numerous chances on a 5-on-3 opportunity, Cozens ripped a one-timer from the left circle at 5-on-4 to retake the lead with his fourth goal of the season.

Dylan Cozens gives Sabres 3-2 lead

Period 3, 18:45 – Tom Wilson from Dylan Strome and John Carlson (3-3) 

The Caps pulled their goalie and Wilson capitalized with a one-timer from the slot to tie the score with 1:15 remaining.

Overtime, 4:52  – Dylan Strome from John Carlson (4-3, WSH) 

Washington took advantage of a 2-on-1 opportunity as Strome beat Levi glove side to complete the Caps' comeback victory in the final seconds of the extra frame.

UP NEXT

The Sabres return home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at KeyBank Center.

Tickets are available here. 

The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 6 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.