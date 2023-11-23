At the Horn | Capitals 4 – Sabres 3 (OT)

Tom Wilson tallied the game-tying goal with 1:15 to go in regulation and Dylan Strome scored the game-winner in overtime as the Buffalo Sabres fell to the Washington Capitals by a score of 4-3 inside Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Alexander Alexeyev and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Caps while goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves in the crease to earn the victory.

Zach Benson scored his first career NHL goal and JJ Peterka and Dylan Cozens added tallies in the Sabres’ loss.

Victor Olofsson recorded two assists for Buffalo while Devon Levi stopped 27 of 31 shots in net.

Peterka has now tallied 13 points (6+7) in his last 12 games, including at least a point in four consecutive games. Dahlin and Benson each extended their respective point streaks to three games as the Sabres dropped to 8-9-2 on the season.