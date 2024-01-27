At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Sharks 2

Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka recorded his second consecutive two-goal game while Dylan Cozens tallied a goal and two assists to lead the Sabres in a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks inside SAP Center on Saturday.

Buffalo erased a 2-0 deficit in the first period and never looked back, scoring five unanswered goals from Peterka, Jordan Greenway, Alex Tuch, and Cozens.

Casey Mittelstadt added a pair of assists to secure the Sabres’ second straight win.

With his three-point night, Cozens extended his point streak to four games. He has tallied seven points (3+4) in that span.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves in his eighth start in the last 10 games to improve to 4-3-0 in the month of January.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Jan Rutta scored for the Sharks while Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 saves in the opposing net.

Sabres forward Jack Quinn, who recorded an assist and two shots in 12:31 of ice time, exited the game with 12:53 left in the third period and did not return after taking a hit into the boards by Tomas Hertl.