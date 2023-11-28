At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Rangers 1

The Buffalo Sabres exploded for three goals in the final five minutes of the game to defeat the New York Rangers 5-1, handing them just their fourth regulation loss of the season inside Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The Sabres held a 2-0 lead after two periods of play and never looked back, receiving a pair of goals from Alex Tuch and tallies from JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, and Kyle Okposo in the win.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen finished with 25 stops on 26 shots, including a highlight-reel save on a shot by Jimmy Vesey early in the third.