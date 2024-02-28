Sabres fall short in physical road matchup with Panthers 

SUNRISE, Fla. – Don Granato expected the Florida Panthers to play an aggressive, assertive, and physical game as the Buffalo Sabres opened up a two-game road trip in Florida on Tuesday.

His team had been shutout by the Panthers less than two weeks prior, when Buffalo put together a 45-shot performance at KeyBank Center but was unable to find the back of the net in a 4-0 loss.

The Sabres scored twice on Tuesday night, including the game’s first goal, but fell short in a 3-2 loss inside Amerant Bank Arena, snapping their three-game winning streak and five-game road winning streak.

“The game could have went the other way,” Granato said. “They all competed and competed to win.”