At the Horn | Hurricanes 3 – Sabres 2 (OT) 

News Feed

buffalo sabres carolina hurricanes preview lineup starting goaltender ryan johnson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres versus carolina hurricanes november 7 how to watch players to watch the road ahead

Game Night | Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres practice report savoie recalled injury updates ryan johnson jordan greenway

Practice Report | Savoie taking things day by day as he returns to practice with Sabres
buffalo sabres transactions matt savoie recalled from conditioning assignment brandon biro placed on injured reserve

Sabres recall Savoie from conditioning loan, place Biro on IR
buffalo sabres sharpen up november 6 this weeks top headlines hockey fights cancer night 

Sharpen Up | How Mittelstadt's strong start stacks up against NHL leaders and more top storylines 
buffalo sabres at toronto maple leafs postgame report alex tuch game winning goal ryan johnson first nhl point don granato

Tuch scores twice in 3rd period as Sabres win back-and-forth affair in Toronto
buffalo sabres at toronto maple leafs at the horn recap highlights postgame comments don granato

At the Horn | Sabres 6 – Maple Leafs 4
buffalo sabres recall defenseman ryan johnson rochester americans

Sabres recall Johnson from Rochester
buffalo sabres toronto maple leafs preview lineup starting goaltender 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Maple Leafs
buffalo sabres game night at toronto maple leafs how to watch players to watch november 4

Game Night | Sabres at Maple Leafs
buffalo sabres vs philadelphia flyers postgame report november 3 jj peterka casey mittelstadt point streaks henri jokiharju goal

Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Flyers
buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers recap highlights

At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres vs philadelphia flyers game preview november 3 alex tuch in lineup lukas rousek season debut eric comrie zach benson on ir

Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Flyers
how to watch buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers november 3 2023 preview

Game Night | Sabres vs. Flyers
buffalo sabres recall forward lukas rousek rochester americans

Sabres recall Rousek from Amerks
buffalo sabres practice report november 2 top storylines penalty kill point streaks don granato tage thompson owen power brandon biro

Practice Report | A look at the Sabres’ top storylines 10 games into the season
buffalo sabres at philadelphia flyers postgame report brandon biro tallies first career nhl goal

Biro scores 1st NHL goal, adds empty-netter in win over Flyers
buffalo sabres at philadelphia flyers at the horn recap november 1 highlights postgame comments skinner mittelstadt biro first nhl goal

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 2

At the Horn | Hurricanes 3 – Sabres 2 (OT) 

Tuch, Dahlin tally goals as Sabres fall to Hurricanes in overtime.

buf_thompson_atthehorn_11072023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Rasmus Dahlin scored midway through the third period to tie the score at 2-2 and send the game to overtime but Martin Necas tallied in the extra frame to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the Sabres by a score of 3-2 inside PNC Arena on Tuesday.

Alex Tuch found the scoresheet for the second consecutive game for Buffalo while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves on 27 shots in his fifth start of the season.

Tony DeAngelo and Brady Skjei also scored for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho recorded two assists and goaltender Antti Raanta stopped 20 of 22 shots.

Casey Mittelstadt tallied an assist on Dahlin’s goal to extend his point streak to five games (2+4).

GOAL SUMMARY

Period 1, 12:43 (PP) – Tony DeAngelo, unassisted (1-0, CAR)

Jordan Greenway attempted to clear the puck out of the Buffalo zone on the penalty kill but DeAngelo retrieved the puck and took a shot from the point, which deflected off Greenway and into the net to give the Hurricanes the lead.

Period 2, 3:51 – Alex Tuch, unassisted (1-1)

Tuch forced a turnover by Seth Jarvis in front of Carolina’s net and put away the rebound to tie the score 3:51 into the period.

Alex Tuch buries rebound to tie game

Period 3, 7:54 – Brady Skjei from Sebastian Aho and Dmitry Orlov (2-1, CAR)

The Hurricanes put together a strong sequence of passes that ended with a Skjei tally from the right circle.

Period 3, 9:23 (PP) – Rasmus Dahlin from Tage Thompson and Casey Mittelstadt (2-2)

Buffalo responded quickly as Dahlin entered the Carolina zone and fed the puck to himself off the boards before ripping a shot far side past Raanta.

Rasmus Dahlin scores on the power play

Overtime, 1:30 – Martin Necas from Sebastian Aho and Brady Skjei (3-2, CAR)

Necas tipped in a pass by Aho to secure the overtime victory.

UP NEXT

The Sabres return home to KeyBank Center to host the Minnesota Wild for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday.

Tickets are available here.

For more information on the night, click here.

Coverage on MSG kicks off at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550.