At the Horn | Hurricanes 3 – Sabres 2 (OT) 

Rasmus Dahlin scored midway through the third period to tie the score at 2-2 and send the game to overtime but Martin Necas tallied in the extra frame to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the Sabres by a score of 3-2 inside PNC Arena on Tuesday.

Alex Tuch found the scoresheet for the second consecutive game for Buffalo while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves on 27 shots in his fifth start of the season.

Tony DeAngelo and Brady Skjei also scored for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho recorded two assists and goaltender Antti Raanta stopped 20 of 22 shots.

Casey Mittelstadt tallied an assist on Dahlin’s goal to extend his point streak to five games (2+4).