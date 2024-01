Buffalo Sabres (20-22-4) at Anaheim Ducks (15-30-1)

Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m.

The Sabres open a three-game road swing and the first game of a back-to-back set in Anaheim on Tuesday. Buffalo's leading goal scorer Jeff Skinner, who has missed the past five games due to an upper-body injury, has not been ruled out and could make his return against the Ducks.

