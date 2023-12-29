Sabres assign Jost to Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forward Tyson Jost to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Friday.

Jost has appeared in 29 games for the Sabres this season, tallying two goals and two assists for four points.

The 25-year-old recorded 22 points (7+15) in 59 games for the Sabres last season and has totaled 138 points (56+82) in 442 career NHL games spanning nine seasons with Colorado, Minnesota, and Buffalo.

Jost has tallied seven points (5+2) in 13 career AHL games.

Rochester hosts the Hershey Bears at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.