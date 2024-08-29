Sabres announce 2024-25 theme night schedule

See below for the complete theme night schedule and details.

Home Opener presented by the BFLO Store

Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m.)

Giveaway: Rally towel

Come greet the team as it returns home from the 2024 NHL Global Series!

The festivities begin with a Party in the Plaza, including the Sabres’ annual walk down the blue and gold carpet on their way into KeyBank Center. Welcome your favorite players home while enjoying music, activities, and photo opportunities ahead of coach Lindy Ruff’s return behind the Buffalo bench.

Hockey Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m.)

Giveaway: Wearable flag

Grab your costume and come celebrate spooky season with an afternoon of hockey at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will be dressed for the occasion, wearing their black and red third jerseys for the first time this season.

Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Friday, Nov. 1 vs. New York Islanders (7 p.m.)

Giveaway: Hockey Fights Cancer scarf

The organization will host its annual Hockey Fights Cancer game in partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as part of an NHL-wide initiative to raise money and awareness for cancer research. All fans will receive a commemorative Hockey Fights Cancer scarf and have the opportunity to honor loved ones affected by cancer throughout the evening.

Military Appreciation

Monday, Nov. 11 vs. Montreal Canadiens (12:30 p.m.)

The Sabres will host their annual Military Appreciation Night versus the Montreal Canadiens on Veterans Day. The afternoon will be dedicated to honoring current and former members of our nation's armed forces and will feature tributes throughout the game.

Thanksgiving Eve

Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Minnesota Wild (7 p.m.)

Giveaway: Sabres gravy boat

Looking for a new Thanksgiving tradition? Gather your friends and family for a fun night full of giveaways and special content at the Sabres game on Thanksgiving Eve! You can even take home a one-of-a-kind Sabres ice resurfacer gravy boat to add to your Thanksgiving feast.

Native American Heritage Night presented by Seneca Resorts and Casinos

Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m.)

The team is once again proud to partner with Seneca Resorts and Casinos for Native American Heritage Night. The night will celebrate indigenous culture and feature programming to help support Native American community groups in Western New York.

Banditland on Ice

Monday, Dec. 9 vs. Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m.)

Giveaway: Sabres & Bandits-themed T-shirt

“Buffalo…WHAT?!!”

Help us celebrate the back-to-back NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits during Banditland on Ice, featuring our favorite Banditland chants, cheers, and traditions throughout the night. Select Bandits players will be in attendance for the celebration.

Winterfest

Friday, Dec. 27 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m.)

Giveaway: Sabres cookie cutters

There’s snow place like Buffalo! Put on your snow boots and get in the holiday spirit for a game full of winter-themed activities and programming.

Kids Takeover

Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Seattle Kraken (4 p.m.)

Giveaway: Jersey lunchbox

The kids are once again taking over KeyBank Center on Jan. 11, when they take on roles such as junior reporter and in-arena host. Stay tuned for more information on how your young Sabres fans can take part in this special game day experience.

Youth Hockey Day

Sunday, Feb. 2 vs. New Jersey Devils (1 p.m.)

Giveaway: Sabres water bottle

Calling all youth hockey players and fans! Throw on your team's jersey and spend the day watching the Sabres as we celebrate youth hockey around Western New York and Southern Ontario.

Girls and Women in Sports

Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m.)

Join us as we celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of female athletes, administrators and fans in the world of hockey and beyond when the Sabres take on the Blue Jackets!

Black History Celebration

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m.)

The Sabres are excited to celebrate the Black community throughout Western New York by honoring local Black-owned businesses and putting a spotlight on their stories through special activations and programming.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Saturday, March 15 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (12:30 p.m.)

Buffalo celebrates St. Patrick’s Day like no other! Join the Sabres for a fun take on the classic traditions that make this holiday so unique.

Pride Night

Thursday, March 27 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m.)

The Sabres will host the organization's fifth edition of Pride Night to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, reinforcing the Sabres' commitment to building an inclusive fanbase and making KeyBank Center a safe space for all.

Fan Appreciation Night

Thursday, April 17 vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m.)

Giveaway: Fan choice bobblehead

The Sabres will host their annual Fan Appreciation Night in celebration of you, the fans! Our final regular-season home game will feature fun games, giveaways, and photo opportunities for the sabrehood to enjoy.

Theme nights are subject to change. Further details on each night will be available at a later date.