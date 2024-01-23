Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Ducks

ANAHEIM – Jeff Skinner will be back in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they open a three-game road trip in California against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
Skinner, who leads the Sabres with 17 goals this season, has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury. He participated in the morning skate on a line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch and skated on the top power-play unit.
“We all know Jeff Skinner and the emotion he brings, and that’s a positive,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “That energy, that passion for the game, that compete. He’s such an integral part of Thompson and Tuch, the three as a line, and those guys – there’s no question, they’ve missed him.”
The game can be streamed exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu beginning at 10 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.
Here are five things to know.