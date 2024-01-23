Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Ducks

3. Fathers and son

Here’s something you don’t see often: Both Thompson and Ryan Johnson will play for the first time against their fathers, both of whom are assistant coaches for Anaheim on Greg Cronin’s staff.

Brent Thompson, a longtime defenseman in the NHL, joined Anaheim last summer after spending 12 seasons in the New York Islanders organization, the bulk of which he worked as head coach for their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

“He’s always a guy I lean on,” Tage Thompson said. “I think throughout my entire life and my hockey career, he’s always been the one I go to. He’s been through it himself, he played and now he coaches.

“I’m very blessed to have someone like him in my life and to have him as a father and be able to share those experiences and for him to give me guidance. Being a coach and a father is something that obviously not a lot of people get to have and something that I definitely don’t take for granted.”

Craig Johnson, a former forward in the NHL, is in his second season with the Ducks after previously working in the Los Angeles Kings organization. Tuesday will be his first time watching Ryan play professionally in person, though Ryan said he watches often on TV.

“He watches quite a few of the games even though he’s got his own team to watch,” Ryan Johnson said. “So, he watches a lot of hockey. But yeah, he’s given me just advice and feedback too. … I’m excited that he’s able to be here coaching and watching as well.”