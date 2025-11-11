Mogilny delivers HOF acceptance speech, thanks Buffalo: 'What a great hockey town'

The Sabres single-season record holder was inducted as part of the Class of 2025.

SSC-3618_Mogilny HOF Induction Graphic _Web 1
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alexander Mogilny thanked the Sabres and the City of Buffalo in his acceptance speech upon being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday.

Mogilny was inducted as part of a seven-person class that also included Jennifer Botterill, Zdeno Chara, Brianna Decker, Duncan Keith, Jack Parker, Daniele Sauvageau and Joe Thornton. Mogilny did not attend the ceremony but submitted a video accepting his induction, which you can watch below.

Mogilny's induction into the Hall of Fame

“Buffalo Sabres, where I learned the true meaning of resilience in that blue and gold jersey and was honored to wear a captain patch,” Mogilny said. “What a great hockey town.”

The induction ends a long wait for Mogilny, whose trailblazing defection from the Soviet Union and electrifying offensive skills generated much public support during his 17 years on the ballot. The 18-person selection committee finally announced his selection this past June.

“It’s about time,” said Rob Ray, Mogilny’s former teammate and current president of the Buffalo Sabres Alumni Association. “Alex paid a huge price to open doors for other players. He was probably the most pure, naturally talented player to ever play. Best of all, he was an excellent teammate that always put the team first. He didn’t like or want any attention. He couldn’t explain how he did things on the ice, he said he just did it.”

The Sabres drafted Mogilny during the fifth round in 1989. Don Luce, then the director of player development for the team, had seen Mogilny play at the previous World Junior Championship in Moscow and deemed him “the best player in the world.”

Still, at a time when young Soviet players were beholden to play for the Red Army, neither Luce nor general manager Gerry Meehan had any expectation of Mogilny ever wearing a Sabres uniform. That changed with a surprise phone call to Luce’s office in spring 1989, which prompted the first ever defection by a Soviet player to the NHL.

Meehan and Luce traveled personally to Stockholm, Sweden – the site of the 1989 World Championship – to transport Mogilny to the United States, a dangerous proposition for all involved.

"Alex, for a 19-year-old kid, he was pretty calm," Luce said in 2019. "I know because he told me afterwards, his parents said, 'Just go. Don't worry about us.' They did lose their jobs. [Alex] was sentenced to death for desertion. They had rough times to go through.”

Mogilny thanked Luce, Meehan and their families during his selection speech.

“You were my guiding lights when I came into the NHL,” he said. “It proves that hockey’s greatest gift is the people it brings into your life.”

Other Soviet players soon followed in Mogilny’s footsteps, including Hall of Famers Sergei Fedorov and Pavel Bure. At his induction in 2015, Fedorov campaigned for Mogilny to join him among hockey’s immortals.

“He deserves that honor,” Fedorov said. “Alex was faster than all of us and Alex was a machine. He was built like a machine. Plus, on top of all the crazy skill he had, he’s better than all of us. He’s amazing.”

Mogilny was 20 years old when he made his NHL debut on October 5, 1989, a Buffalo win over Quebec in which he scored and had seven shots. He finished his rookie season with 15 goals and 43 points in 65 games, offering only a glimpse of what he would quickly become.

Mogilny scored 30 or more goals in each of the following four seasons, aided by the arrival of linemate and future Hall of Fame centerman Pat LaFontaine in 1991-92. The duo combined for the most prolific offensive season in Sabres history in 1992-93, when Mogilny established a franchise record that stands today with 76 goals in 77 games and finished second to LaFontaine with 127 points.

Mogilny's record-setting 1992-93

“The season was just a marvel,” Meehan said. “I mean, I remember one thing, I think Alex had more breakaways that he missed than he scored on. The question is, would he have scored 100 goals if he had scored on the breakaways?"

Mogilny went on to play 16 seasons and accumulate 1,032 points (473+559) with Buffalo, Vancouver, New Jersey, and Toronto. He won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Devils in 2000 and was inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame in 2011.

He is one of 30 members of the “Triple Gold Club,” comprised of players who have won the Stanley Cup, Olympic gold, and gold at the IIHF World Championship.

“What an incredible journey it was,” Mogilny said. “My greatest hope is that my story might inspire another kid from a small Russian town to dream big, just as I was inspired by legends. … This honor is not mine alone, it belongs to everyone who believed in me along the way.”

Mogilny_Alex_May_1989_38
Mogilny_Alex_May_1989_37
Mogilny_Alex_May_1989_34
Mogilny_Alex_May_1989_35
Mogilny_Alex_1989_12
Mogilny_Alex_1989_1st gm_24
Mogilny LaFontaine 1
Mogilny Andreychuk Hawerchuk
Mogilny 1990
Mogilny shoots
Mogilny_Alex_1990_28
Mogilny_Alex_1990_30
Mogilny_Alex_1990_31
Mogilny_Alex_1990_Foligno_27
Mogilny_Alex_1991_08
Mogilny_Alex_1991_13
Mogilny_Alex_1991_15
Mogilny_Alex_1993_01
Mogilny-Lafontaine celeb
Mogilny
Mogilny 50_1993_03
/

PHOTOS | Alexander Mogilny in Blue & Gold

Celebrating Alexander Mogilny's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

