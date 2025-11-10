Sabres unveil logo for Native American Heritage Night, designed by legendary Seneca artist G. Peter Jemison

G. Peter Jemison’s art education began on the grounds of Buffalo State University and brought him to Siena, Italy, where he spent a semester abroad crafting sculptures, painting frescos and breathing in the architecture of a medieval city.

Yet for all his travels, Jemison – a member of the Heron Clan of the Seneca Nation, born and raised on Cattaraugus Territory – found one aspect of his education lacking.

“I never saw a single image of Native American art,” Jemison said. “I had to educate myself on the original art of this country, and I'm still in that process of introducing the general public to the original art of this country.”

Jemison had that mission in mind as he crafted his take on the Buffalo Sabres logo, which has been unveiled as the first of three “Community Artist Series” designs in partnership with the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

The Community Artist Series will commission three renowned artists to create unique designs in conjunction with community-based theme nights during the 2025-26 season.

Jemison’s design will be showcased on a set of practice jerseys at KeyBank Center when the Sabres play the Oilers on Native American Heritage Night presented by Seneca Resorts and Casinos on Monday, Nov. 17.

The practice jerseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting Western Door Hockey at the Cattaraugus Community Center. Merchandise featuring Jemison’s logo will also be available on the night of the game.