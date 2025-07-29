Build your own Sabres schedule with the 10-Game Flex Plan

Fans who purchase a 10-Game Flex Plan will unlock tickets for the Home Opener at no additional cost

Want to make sure you’re in the building to see the Sabres take on their divisional opponents? Interested in seeing Rasmus Dahlin defend the likes of Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Alex Ovechkin when they come to town?

Build your own schedule for attending Sabres games in 2025-26 with the new 10-Game Flex Plan, available now.

The 10-Game Flex Plan allows you to create your schedule, your way by tailoring a plan around your favorite matchups and dates.

Plus, here’s a bonus: By purchasing a 10-Game Flex Plan, fans will unlock tickets for the Home Opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 9 at no additional cost.

Fans who purchase a 10-game plan will also receive invitations to unique events, savings off individual game tickets, and access to playoff tickets before the general public.

Learn more about the benefits by calling Account Services at 716-855-4100, or purchase directly here.

