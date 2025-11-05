At the Horn | Mammoth 2 - Sabres 1 (OT)

Ostlund scored his first NHL goal in overtime loss.

AT THE HORN
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Noah Ostlund scored the first goal of his NHL career but Clayton Keller scored the game-winning goal in overtime and the Utah Mammoth defeated Buffalo 2-1 Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres played in their fifth straight overtime game and have recorded at least one point in nine of the last 10 games.

Buffalo generated five high danger scoring chances in the first period per Natural Stat Trick but went 0-for-2 on the power play as the score remained 0-0 entering the second stanza.

Alex Lyon, who got the start in net, stopped 15 shots in the second period. The Sabres fended off two Utah power play opportunities to keep the score 0-0 heading into the third period.

Utah found the opening goal less than four minutes into the third period as Nick Schmaltz scored his eighth goal of the year to make it 1-0.

Ostlund – who was recalled from Rochester (AHL) on Tuesday – followed his shot off a give-and-go with Isak Rosen and buried his first NHL goal after the puck caromed off the glass to tie the game at 1-1.

Keller’s overtime game winner came 47 seconds into the extra period.

Lyon made 33 saves in the one-goal defeat for his fifth 30-save performance of the season.

The Sabres moved to 5-4-4 and have at least a point in seven straight consecutive games which is the longest such streak since 2023.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

UTA 1 | BUF 0 Period 3, 3:58 – Nick Schmaltz (8) from Clayton Keller (9) and John Marino (5)

UTA 1 | BUF 1 Period 3, 7:50 – Noah Ostlund (1) from Isak Rosen (1)

Noah Ostlund scores his 1st NHL goal

UTA 2 | BUF 1 OT, 0:47 – Clayton Keller (5) from Mikhail Sergachev (8) and Karel Vejmelka (1)

Game photos

Full highlights

FINAL | Mammoth 2 - Sabres 1 (OT)

Up next

The Sabres conclude their three-game homestand against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

