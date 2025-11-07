At the Horn | Blues 3 - Sabres 0

The Sabres went 0-for-3 on the power play in the loss.

AT THE HORN
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres allowed only 17 shots on goal but were shutout 3-0 by the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

The Blues opened the scoring with a shorthanded breakaway goal from Mathieu Joseph to make it 1-0 with less than eight minutes remaining in the first period.

St. Louis extended its lead less than three minutes into the second period as Nick Bjugstad made it 2-0.

The Sabres had 23 scoring chances according to Natural Stat Trick but were unable to crack Joel Hofer who recorded 27 saves.

Tyson Kozak – who missed the last five games while on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury – logged 10:10 in his return to his lineup. The Sabres were without Jason Zucker, Jiri Kulich and Zach Benson.

The Sabres moved to 5-5-4 and had their seven-game points streak – which was the longest such streak since 2023 – snapped.

Statistics

At the Horn - Black and Red

Scoring Summary

STL 1 - BUF 0 | Period 1, 12:38 (SH) - Mathieu Joseph (2) SHG unassisted

STL 2 - BUF 0 | Period 2, 2:42 - Nick Bjugstad (4) from Justin Faulk (5) and Mathieu Joseph (3)

STL 3 | BUF 0 Period 3, 18:58 – Justin Faulk (3) from Mathieu Joseph (4)

Photo Gallery

Up next

The Sabres visit Carolina on Saturday to begin a stretch of four straight road games. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

Sabres vs. Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

More confident than ever, Sabres' Kozak nears return to lineup

Injuries and transactions | Norris (upper body) skating, progressing in rehab

Lyon’s standout performance nets just 1 point for Sabres

Ratzlaff named ECHL Rookie of the Month

Sabres announce 'Community Artist Series' in collaboration with the Buffalo AKG Art Museum

Sabres vs. Mammoth | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘It all starts with our pressure’ | Sabres’ penalty kill thriving as NHL's best 

Luukkonen, Sabres survive OT and take down Capitals

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 3 (SO)

Sabres vs Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Rucinski thriving as Youngstown’s captain, cultivating own name in hockey family

'There's a purpose to this' | Mason Geertsen using cancer journey to connect with others in the fight

‘We didn’t finish’ | Sabres come back in Boston, can’t break through in OT

At the Horn | Bruins 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Sabres at Bruins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres to host Road Crew event Jan. 19 in Nashville  

Greenway ‘pumped to be back,’ expected to return against Boston 