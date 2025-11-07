At the Horn | Blues 3 - Sabres 0

The Buffalo Sabres allowed only 17 shots on goal but were shutout 3-0 by the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

The Blues opened the scoring with a shorthanded breakaway goal from Mathieu Joseph to make it 1-0 with less than eight minutes remaining in the first period.

St. Louis extended its lead less than three minutes into the second period as Nick Bjugstad made it 2-0.

The Sabres had 23 scoring chances according to Natural Stat Trick but were unable to crack Joel Hofer who recorded 27 saves.

Tyson Kozak – who missed the last five games while on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury – logged 10:10 in his return to his lineup. The Sabres were without Jason Zucker, Jiri Kulich and Zach Benson.

The Sabres moved to 5-5-4 and had their seven-game points streak – which was the longest such streak since 2023 – snapped.