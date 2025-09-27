At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Red Wings 2

Tage Thompson and Josh Norris each had three-point games.

At the Horn
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in Saturday’s preseason game at KeyBank Center.

Nine different Sabres recorded a point, including three-point performances from Tage Thompson (2+1) and Josh Norris (1+2).

Alex Tuch, who missed the first three preseason games with an undiscloded injury, made his preseason debut and skated 18:00. He recorded one assist on Tage Thompson's third period power-play goal.

Buffalo’s two most recent first-round draft choices contributed to the Sabres' second goal. Konsta Helenius found Radim Mrtka who jumped into the rush for his first preseason goal.

Helenius is the only Sabre to play in all four preseason games and his assist in the first period was his third point of the exhibition slate.

Alex Lyon played the entire contest against Detroit and stopped 26 of 28 shots . Through his five preseason periods, Lyon has saved 39 of 42 shots.

The Sabres moved to 3-1 in preseason action and have their final exhibition home game on Wednesday Oct. 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

GAME STATISTICS

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

SCORING SUMMARY

BUF 1, DET 0 | 1st period, 3:41 – Rasmus Dahlin from Bowen Byram and Zach Benson

Rasmus Dahlin opens the scoring

BUF 2, DET 0 | 1st Period, 12:17 – Radim Mrtka from Konsta Helenius and Isak Rosen

Radim Mrtka gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

BUF 2, DET 1 | 1st Period, 18:27 – Patrick Kane from Alex DeBrincat

BUF 3, DET 1 | 2nd Period, 0:12 – Tage Thompson from Josh Norris

Tage Thompson makes it 3-1 Sabres

BUF 3, DET 2 | 2nd Period, 13:36 – Marco Kasper from Ben Chiarot and Alex DeBrincat

BUF 4, DET 2 | 3rd Period, 0:37 (PP) – Tage Thompson from Alex Tuch and Josh Norris

Tage Thompson scores his 2nd of the game

BUF 5, DET 2 | 3rd Period, 19:47 (EN) - Josh Norris from Tage Thompson

Josh Norris hits the empty net

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Sabres 5 - Red Wings 2

GAME PHOTOS

