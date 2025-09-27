At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Red Wings 2

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in Saturday’s preseason game at KeyBank Center.

Nine different Sabres recorded a point, including three-point performances from Tage Thompson (2+1) and Josh Norris (1+2).

Alex Tuch, who missed the first three preseason games with an undiscloded injury, made his preseason debut and skated 18:00. He recorded one assist on Tage Thompson's third period power-play goal.

Buffalo’s two most recent first-round draft choices contributed to the Sabres' second goal. Konsta Helenius found Radim Mrtka who jumped into the rush for his first preseason goal.

Helenius is the only Sabre to play in all four preseason games and his assist in the first period was his third point of the exhibition slate.

Alex Lyon played the entire contest against Detroit and stopped 26 of 28 shots . Through his five preseason periods, Lyon has saved 39 of 42 shots.

The Sabres moved to 3-1 in preseason action and have their final exhibition home game on Wednesday Oct. 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.