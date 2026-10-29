Red Wings Week Ahead: Lidstrom Bobblehead Giveaway & Star Wars Night, Hockeytown Halloween and We Are Hockeytown: Military Appreciation Night

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By Josh Berenter
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – After a four-game road trip on the west coast and western Canada, the Detroit Red Wings return to Little Caesars Arena for the first time in 12 days on Thursday to start an exciting eight-day span, featuring three home games which include a Nick Lidstrom Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Henry Ford Health, and Star Wars Night on Oct. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks, Hockeytown Halloween on Oct. 31 against the St. Louis Blues and We Are Hockeytown: Military Appreciation Night, presented by Chevrolet, on Nov. 5.

Single-game tickets are available at DetroitRedWings.com/Tickets, and more information on theme games and special ticket packages is available at DetroitRedWings.com/TicketOffers.

Thursday, Oct. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks | Puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

Nick Lidstrom Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Henry Ford Health, Star Wars Night, Albanian Heritage Ticket Package and Cleary University Ticket Package, presented by Michigan First Credit Union

 The Red Wings are set to host the second door giveaway of the 2026-27 season on Oct. 29 as the first 7,500 fans in attendance receive a Nick Lidstrom Bobblehead, presented by Henry Ford Health. The Lidstrom Bobblehead giveaway is part of a three-bobblehead set this season to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Red Wings’ 2002 Stanley Cup championship.

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Oct. 29 is also Star Wars Night at Little Caesars Arena as the Red Wings celebrate one of the most iconic movie franchises of all time. All fans in attendance can enjoy a variety of activities from a galaxy far, far away on the Via concourse, including special photo opportunities with roaming Star Wars character actors. The merchandise Item of the Game on Star Wars Night is a Star Wars T-shirt, available for $39.99 in the Team Store. Fans who purchase the special Star Wars Night ticket package receive a Red Wings-themed Star Wars layered hoodie.

Fans can also purchase an Albanian Heritage ticket package or a Cleary University ticket package, presented by Michigan First Credit Union, on Oct. 29. Fans who purchase the special Albanian Heritage ticket package receive an Albabian-themed Red Wings layered hoodie, and fans who purchase the special Cleary University ticket package receive a co-branded Cleary University and Red Wings hat.

Little Caesars Arena doors open at 6 p.m.

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Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. St. Louis Blues | Puck drop at 1 p.m.

Hockeytown Halloween

Hockeytown Halloween brings a festive, family friendly twist to Red Wings gameday. The matinee matchup will feature concourse trick-or-treating, presented by Ticketmaster, limited-edition merchandise, spooky in-game elements, Halloween-inspired food and beverages, themed activities and entertainment for fans of all ages. The merchandise Item of the Game is a glow-in-the-dark Youth T-shirt, Adult T-shirt and Adult Crew Neck Sweatshirt, available in the Team Store.

Fans who purchase the special Hockeytown Happy Hours ticket package, presented by Michelob Ultra, receive a specialty themed cup and an invitation to an exclusive pregame party in the Budweiser Biergarten. The first 150 fans at the pregame party receive a complimentary drink voucher.

Arena doors open at 11:30 a.m.

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Thursday, Nov. 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights | Puck drop at 7 p.m.

We Are Hockeytown: Military Appreciation Night, presented by Chevrolet, Greek Heritage Ticket Package and Northern Michigan University Ticket Package, presented by Michigan First Credit Union

The Red Wings are proud to team up with Chevrolet to host We Are Hockeytown: Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 5 to show gratitude for the brave active duty military members and veterans in metro Detroit and throughout the country with military-focused programming, community initiatives and in-game moments that recognize the sacrifices of service members, veterans and their families. 

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 5,000 in attendance receive a Military Appreciation Hat, presented by Chevrolet.

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As part of Military Appreciation Night, fans who purchase the special Military Appreciation Night ticket package receive a military-themed Red Wings layered hoodie.

More information on Military Appreciation Night concourse activities, tributes, donation opportunities and other initiatives will be announced next week.

Nov. 5 also features a Greek Heritage ticket package. Fans who purchase the special ticket package receive a Greek-themed Red Wings layered hoodie.

Wrapping up the fan initiatives on Nov. 5 is a Northern Michigan University ticket package. Fans who purchase the special ticket package receive an NMU-branded Hockeytown hat.

Arena doors open at 5:30 p.m.

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