Red Wings Week Ahead: Lidstrom Bobblehead Giveaway & Star Wars Night, Hockeytown Halloween and We Are Hockeytown: Military Appreciation Night

DETROIT – After a four-game road trip on the west coast and western Canada, the Detroit Red Wings return to Little Caesars Arena for the first time in 12 days on Thursday to start an exciting eight-day span, featuring three home games which include a Nick Lidstrom Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Henry Ford Health, and Star Wars Night on Oct. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks, Hockeytown Halloween on Oct. 31 against the St. Louis Blues and We Are Hockeytown: Military Appreciation Night, presented by Chevrolet, on Nov. 5.

Single-game tickets are available at DetroitRedWings.com/Tickets, and more information on theme games and special ticket packages is available at DetroitRedWings.com/TicketOffers.

Thursday, Oct. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks | Puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

Nick Lidstrom Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Henry Ford Health, Star Wars Night, Albanian Heritage Ticket Package and Cleary University Ticket Package, presented by Michigan First Credit Union

The Red Wings are set to host the second door giveaway of the 2026-27 season on Oct. 29 as the first 7,500 fans in attendance receive a Nick Lidstrom Bobblehead, presented by Henry Ford Health. The Lidstrom Bobblehead giveaway is part of a three-bobblehead set this season to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Red Wings’ 2002 Stanley Cup championship.