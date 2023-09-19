The Patrick Family – An Incomparable Rangers Legacy

The New York Rangers have been in existence for nearly a century, and over that time, they have become one of the iconic organizations in the National Hockey League. As one of the league’s Original Six franchises, the Rangers have built a storied reputation based on pride, passion, and tradition.

And four of the people who helped create and uphold that reputation are all part of the Patrick family. Through three generations, the Patrick family made its impact on the Rangers’ hockey operation in every way possible – on the ice, behind the bench, and in the front office.

The legacy began with Lester Patrick, who joined the Rangers organization as head coach and general manager less than a month before the franchise’s first game in 1926. Known as “The Silver Fox”, Patrick not only molded the Rangers into a winning organization, but he also helped sell and educate people on the sport of hockey through his unique knowledge and ability to explain the finer points of the game.

“Lester fit the term patriarch,” hockey historian Stan Fischler said. “He was an innovator. He and his brother, Frank, recreated the game from primitive hockey into the modern game. They put numbers on players’ jerseys and changed rules around to make it more exciting.

“Hockey owes more to Lester Patrick than any single guy.”

In 1966, the Rangers donated a trophy to the NHL in Lester’s name; to this day, the Lester Patrick Trophy is awarded annually in recognition of an individual’s outstanding service to hockey in the United States.

Lester was a Hall of Fame player – he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the Players category in 1947 for his career accomplishments in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association (PCHA) – but he made just as much of an impact on the sport in his role as head coach and general manager of the Rangers. And the results were almost instantaneous.

With Patrick helping create an identity for the Rangers as the classiest team in hockey, they won the American Division in their inaugural season in 1926-27, and the following year, the Blueshirts became the first (and still only) NHL team to win the Stanley Cup in one of their first two years of existence.

The defining moment of the 1928 Stanley Cup Final took place in Game 2 of the series. After losing Game 1 of the best-of-five series to the Montreal Maroons, the Rangers were dealt a blow in Game 2 when goaltender Lorne Chabot was hit in the eye by a shot from the Maroons’ Nels Stewart. Chabot couldn’t continue to play; without a backup goalie in those years, and after the Maroons refused to give the Rangers permission to use the Ottawa Senators’ goaltender Alec Connell (who was in attendance that night), Lester, who was 44 years old at the time, decided that he would enter the game in goal as Chabot’s replacement.